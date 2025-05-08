Thursday, May 8, 2025
Adani Green becomes world’s first renewable energy Independent Power Producer among top 10 players to turn water positive

Being water positive means adopting practices that not only save water but also increase water availability in the surroundings.

ANI

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) becomes world’s first renewable energy (RE) Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a massive over 14 GW operational portfolio to turn water positive across its entire operational portfolio.

The company in a statement on Thursday stated that it has achieved water positivity a year ahead of its FY26 target. It is the first and only among top global 10 (in terms of operational RE portfolio) to ever reach this milestone.

The company also stated that it has been certified water positive by Intertek, a global assurance firm after conducting comprehensive audits and assessment of AGEL’s water accounting data across 103 operational sites, and 85 water conservation sites. It is also the only renewable energy company in India of this scale to be certified water positive

The development is noteworthy, since the majority of AGEL’s solar and wind plants are in landscapes where survival is a challenge and water is a luxury. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has achieved what few thought possible — turning India’s harshest terrains and into sustainability hubs.

From unforgiving and the barren expanses of Khavda, Gujarat, and the arid regions of the Thar desert, AGEL’s water positivity has emerged as an oasis of hope and innovation.

To understand the magnitude of this accomplishment, consider that AGEL’s water conservation is equivalent to about 467 Olympic-sized swimming pools and enough to exceed the half-yearly water demand of Lakshadweep. 85 revitalized ponds now benefit over 1,23,000 people including water-scarce communities.

Over 54 per cent of AGEL’s operational capacity employs robotic cleaning technology for solar modules, saving approximately 546 million litres of water annually.

AGEL’s journey towards this monumental achievement began with a visionary ESG goal to make more than 200 MW of their operational plants water positive. This goal was not only met in FY23 itself, AGEL set out to extend the water positivity goal to the entire operational portfolio by FY26. AGEL has achieved this remarkable target a full year ahead of schedule.

In a country where water scarcity affects millions, this milestone isn’t just corporate success, it’s a sustainability revolution. By leveraging advanced water-saving technologies, such as waterless robotic cleaning of solar panels, deepening of traditional water bodies, rainwater harvesting and various pilot projects such as the clean drinking water condensed from humid air, AGEL is proving that clean energy doesn’t have to come at the cost of precious natural resources.

“We don’t just generate green energy. We build it the greenest way possible” said an AGEL spokesperson.

He added “Climate change will intensify the global water stress and India is among the countries facing the highest level of water security challenges. India has low levels of freshwater available per capita and high levels of utilization. That’s why this achievement matters.”

AGEL’s operating portfolio is certified as water positive, single-use plastic free and zero waste-to-landfill, a testament to the company’s commitment of powering sustainable growth. What started as a bold ESG goal, has now become a nationwide benchmark, placing AGEL, India’s largest RE company at the forefront of the green energy and blue planet movement.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

