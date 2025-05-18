Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina in Bangabandhu biopic 'Mujib: The Making...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina in Bangabandhu biopic ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, arrested at Dhaka Airport

Nusraat was arrested for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests.

ANI

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, known for her portrayal of Sheikh Hasina in the Bangabandhu biopic, ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, has been arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, local media outlets reported on Sunday.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that Nusraat was arrested for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests.

A case was filed against 17 actors, including Nusraat, for the alleged attempted murder of a student in the capital’s Vatara area during the July uprising last year, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Inspector Sujan Haque of Vatara Police Station said she was arrested this afternoon, as reported by bdnews24.com.

“Our team went to the airport to get her based on information from Immigration Police,” he said. “A few days ago, a court approved an attempted murder case against her. She has been shown arrested in that case,” as per the outlet.

The case was filed at the police station during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement’s protests in 2024, the police said, according to bdnews24.com.

The website of the local news outlet Prothom Alo reported that the actress was arrested at the immigration checkpoint at the airport this morning as she was about to travel to Thailand.

Nusrat made her acting debut with the film Aashiqui (2015), where she played the lead role opposite Ankush Hazra. The film was a commercial success.

She also worked in several other hits such as Hero 420 (2016), Badsha – The Don (2016), Premi O Premi (2017) and Boss 2: Back to Rule (2017).

She essayed the role of Sheikh Hasina in ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, which was released in 2023. It was based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and first president of Bangladesh, who is popularly known as Bangabandhu. It was a co-production between Bangladesh and India, the film was directed by Shyam Benegal and stars Arifin Shuvoo in the titular role.

According to bdnews24.com, Faria said at the time that she could not believe she had the opportunity to portray the Awami League leader.

The actress said, “When I learnt of it, I felt like the luckiest person in my country. Because, no one has ever played her role onscreen before. I don’t know if anyone will do it in the future.”

“I feel that even if I never act again in the future, I have got the opportunity to play this role, which is the ultimate achievement for me,” as per the bdnews24.com.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘No complaints, zero appeals’: Chief Electoral Officers of various states slam Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ allegations, demand oath

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi claims same voter is listed in 4 places in 3 states, a search of the number on voter’s portal shows something else

OpIndia Staff -

5 times Congress leaders got exposed for undermining the voting system of India by creating fake Voter IDs and rigging elections

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral fraud in Karnataka: 10 points that thoroughly debunk his ‘vote chori’ claims

Jinit Jain -

Chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma added to NCERT Urdu and English syllabus

OpIndia Staff -

As Rahul Gandhi goes on an ignorant rant about ‘fake votes’, a reminder of when Youth Congress workers were arrested by Kerala Police for...

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia Exclusive: Rohini Ghavari, who accused MP Chandrashekhar Azad of ruining lives of multiple girls, narrates how he duped her in the name of...

Rukma Rathore -

Rahul Gandhi threatens Election Commission officials and polling officers, says they won’t be spared when the Congress comes to power

Aditi -

Is Trump imposing tariffs to bully India into accepting a US-favouring trade deal? Read why PM Modi said he won’t compromise with interests of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may take place next week, it can be a historic meeting, says Russian President’s envoy

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com