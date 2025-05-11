Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod on Sunday said the Indian Navy has full maritime dominance and is prepared to deliver a massive blow in response to any provocation from Pakistan, under the ongoing framework of Operation Sindoor.

Vice Admiral Pramod issued a clear warning to Pakistan stating, “This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do, that’s all,” he said.

Speaking in Delhi, the Director General Naval Operations said, “I will make few sentences and leave it for your imagination. First of all, we have quantitative and qualitative edge to deliver a massive blow to our adversary. And we completely dominate in the maritime front.”

He added that the Navy’s role is part of a broader joint operations plan. “Indian Navy’s action is part of the escalation ladder mechanism which we have worked out amongst three services.”

Earlier, The Indian Armed forces on Sunday held a detailed news conference addressed by the Director Generals of Military operations, Naval operations and Air operations, detailing the success of Op Sindoor in eliminating terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

Vice Admiral A N Pramod informed that the Indian Navy’s operational edge at sea played a decisive role in Pakistan’s “urgent request for ceasefire.”

Vice Admiral Pramod said, “Along with the kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent requests for a ceasefire yesterday.”

Additionally, Vice Admiral Pramod said the Indian Navy executed a swift and calibrated maritime response after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, deploying major combat assets within 96 hours.

“In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks, on innocent tourists by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, the Indian Navy’s carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in concert with the joint operation plan of the Indian Defence Forces,” Vice Admiral said during a press briefing.

The Vice Admiral stated that weapon firings were conducted in the Arabian Sea to refine procedures and validate readiness. “The aim was to revalidate our crew, our armament equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” he added.

Following the drills, forces remained forward deployed in the northern sea region. “Our forces remained forward deployed into the Northern Sea in a decisive and deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing,” the Vice Admiral informed.

Vice Admiral Pramod said Pakistan’s naval and air assets remained largely inside harbours or close to shore. “The forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled the Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, which we monitored continuously,” he said.

He emphasised the Navy’s operational awareness throughout. “We had and continue to have good battlespace transparency, using our maritime domain awareness grid.”

India’s response, he said, was deliberate. “Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from day one.”

“The calibrated approach considered all options, including the ability of the Indian Navy for offensive action from and at sea,” Vice Admiral Pramod said.

He said that the use of naval force was part of a larger, integrated plan.

“As part of this escalation control mechanism, the application of force by the Navy was planned in a synchronised manner, in coordination with the Army and Air Force,” he added.

He highlighted the inter-service cooperation, noting, “The highlight being teams from the three services working closely in an integrated manner. “

Vice Admiral Pramod said, “As we speak, the Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture to respond decisively to any inimical action.”

