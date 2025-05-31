As the government of India and Indian armed forced have said that Operation Sindoor against terror bases has not stopped, it only has been paused, Indian Army is currently undertaking extensive Capacity Development Demonstrations at key locations across the country. The army is conducting extensive trials of several next-generation technologies under simulated operational conditions.

The trials are being conducted in various places, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath, with dedicated Air Defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur. These field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously.

The demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development. On 27 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited Babina Field Firing Ranges and reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

A statement issued by the ministry of defence said that the trials mark a significant step in the Indian Army’s roadmap for a “Decade of Transformation” and are designed to ensure rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements. A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstration, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers.

Some of the major systems being evaluated under simulated near-combat conditions include:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM)

Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS)

Counter-UAS Solutions

Loitering Munitions

Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones

Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS)

Low Level Light Weight Radars

VSHORADS (Next Generation) IR Systems

Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms

Through these evaluations, the Indian Army aims to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development.