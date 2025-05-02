A shocking case of love jihad has come to light from Vaishali in Bihar. Mohammad Sahil used to trap girls with the help of his girlfriend Gulshan Khatoon, and then blackmailed them after making their pornographic videos. Not only this, he also used to sell it on international porn sites. Sahil targeted girls of different religions, although most of his targets were Hindu girls. He made dozens of girls victims of this dirty game.

According to Bihar Police, Mohammad Sahil started this ‘business’ of making girlfriends and made money through it. Police is now finding out on which porn sites he sold these videos and how much money he charged. It is also being investigated from which countries these porn sites are being run.

This dirty game was revealed when a porn video of a minor girl went viral. After this, an FIR was registered against Mohammad Sahil and he was arrested on 2nd April 2025. However, even after 15 days of the incident, the victim was neither given a medical examination nor was she produced in the court.

Tired of this, the victim’s family informed the media about the matter and the matter came to light. According to local DSP Abu Zafar Alam, a case of making an offensive video viral has come to light. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is being done.

According to the victim’s family, their daughter used to go for computer class, where she became friends with Gulshan Khatoon. Mohammad Sahil used to come to meet Gulshan Khatoon often. During this time, Gulshan introduced Sahil to the girl. Slowly, she fell into Sahil’s trap. She got many photos clicked with Sahil. After this, Sahil took her to a hotel and both of them had a ‘relationship’. During there meetings, Sahil recorded their initimate videos. Following that, Sahil started blackmailing the girl.