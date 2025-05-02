Friday, May 2, 2025
HomeCrimeBihar: Mohammad Sahil trapped Hindu girls, made their obscene videos and sold them on...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Mohammad Sahil trapped Hindu girls, made their obscene videos and sold them on porn sites, girlfriend Gulshan used to help

This dirty game was revealed when a porn video of a minor girl went viral. After this, an FIR was registered against Mohammad Sahil and he was arrested on 2nd April 2025.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

A shocking case of love jihad has come to light from Vaishali in Bihar. Mohammad Sahil used to trap girls with the help of his girlfriend Gulshan Khatoon, and then blackmailed them after making their pornographic videos. Not only this, he also used to sell it on international porn sites. Sahil targeted girls of different religions, although most of his targets were Hindu girls. He made dozens of girls victims of this dirty game.

According to Bihar Police, Mohammad Sahil started this ‘business’ of making girlfriends and made money through it. Police is now finding out on which porn sites he sold these videos and how much money he charged. It is also being investigated from which countries these porn sites are being run.

This dirty game was revealed when a porn video of a minor girl went viral. After this, an FIR was registered against Mohammad Sahil and he was arrested on 2nd April 2025. However, even after 15 days of the incident, the victim was neither given a medical examination nor was she produced in the court.

Tired of this, the victim’s family informed the media about the matter and the matter came to light. According to local DSP Abu Zafar Alam, a case of making an offensive video viral has come to light. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is being done.

According to the victim’s family, their daughter used to go for computer class, where she became friends with Gulshan Khatoon. Mohammad Sahil used to come to meet Gulshan Khatoon often. During this time, Gulshan introduced Sahil to the girl. Slowly, she fell into Sahil’s trap. She got many photos clicked with Sahil. After this, Sahil took her to a hotel and both of them had a ‘relationship’. During there meetings, Sahil recorded their initimate videos. Following that, Sahil started blackmailing the girl.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hamas, which killed thousands of Jews, declared alliance with Pakistani terrorists before Pahalgam attack where Hindus were massacred, ‘blood will be spilled,’ they said:...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fan’ rudely tells Sonu Nigam to sing in Kannada at Bengaluru concert, singer says this is why Pahalgam like attacks happen

OpIndia Staff -

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit inaugurated by PM Modi in Mumbai; Mukesh Ambani says creative industries are real power: What happened on 1st...

OpIndia Staff -

Water War: As Punjab’s AAP govts vows to not release a single drop of water for Haryana, CM Saini says excess water will go...

OpIndia Staff -

Nanital: 12-year-old Hindu girl raped by 76-year-old Usman, Hindu groups call bandh- Details

OpIndia Staff -

Saharanpur: Female student expelled from school for trying to remove Pakistan flag pasted on the road after her video went viral

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police files chargesheet against ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, three others in MCOCA case

ANI -

Rajasthan HC directs state government to exclude candidates with annual income above ₹25 lakh from scholarship scheme, says it is misuse of public money

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam terror attack: World grows concerned amidst rising India-Pakistan tensions, multiple nations ask the two nuclear powers to de-escalate

Rukma Rathore -

Exploitation of Hindu girls in Bhopal: ‘Muslim gang’ was planning to sell videos of girls on porn sites, sexual exploitation from dance academy to...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com