Operation Sindoor: India releases the names of top Lashkar and Jaish terrorists killed in 7th May strike

The top seven names are Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha), Mohammad Hassan Khan, Abdul Rehman Makki, and Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar

OpIndia Staff

During the first strike on terror bases in Operation Sindoor, Indian forces hit 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists.  Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar had said that he has lost 10 family members in the strike. Now, the government of India has released the name of terror leaders killed in the operation on 7th May.

Among the over 100 killed in the strike, the top seven names are Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha), Mohammad Hassan Khan, Abdul Rehman Makki, and Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar. They are top leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Abu Jundal of Lashkar-e-Taiba was the in-charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke. Notably, Pakistan govt accorded guard of honour at his funeral which was attended by top govt and military officials, including Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab CM. His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD.

Hafiz Muhammad Jameel of Jaish-e-Mohammed was the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, and headed the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the operational headquarter of JeM. He was actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar was also a brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, and he had led the hijack of Indian Airline flight IC 814 in 1999. He was a weapons trainer, and headed the terror camp in Balakot which was bombed in Indian forces in 2019.

Khalid alias Abu Akasha was a Lashkar commander, and was involved in arms smuggling from Afghanistan. He was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. His funeral held in Faisalabad was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

Mohammad Hassan Khan of Jaish-e-Mohammed was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, JeM operational commander in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

It was already reported earlier that Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, also died in the strike. He was the operational head of Jaish-e-Mohammad and mastermind of the IC-814 hijacking.

