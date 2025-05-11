Friday, July 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistanis share AI-generated 'news article' claiming "Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed King of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pakistanis share AI-generated ‘news article’ claiming “Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed King of the Skies”

The Daily Telegraph 'news article' claims, "Experts cited Pakistan Air Force has emerged as the king of the skies in the region- feared, respected and remarkably efficient."

OpIndia Staff

An AI-generated image of a fake ‘news article’ purportedly published in The Daily Telegraph extoling the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as the “King of the Skies” is being widely shared by Pakistani social media accounts. The ‘news article’ claims, “Experts cited Pakistan Air Force has emerged as the king of the skies in the region- feared, respected and remarkably efficient.”

In the middle of mounting military hostilities between India and Pakistan, and a nominal ceasefire reached on the latter’s initiative after it foresaw the threat of continuing military escalation, Pakistani social media accounts are trying to claim some kind of moral victory by sharing a fake AI-generated news article.

Pakistani social media peddle fake news

Pakistani barrister Khadija Siddiqui shared the fake news article hailing the Pakistan Air Force. “Glory to Allah, our warriors!” she wrote.

The same news article was posted by a Pakistani broadcast journalist named Tariq Mateen, in which he tagged Indian Army veteran Major Gaurav Arya using expletives.

Jasmeen Manzoor, a Pakistani anchor, also spread the lie on X where she posted the fake news article with caption, “Salute to the Defense the determination the dedication and the courage and sacrifice”.

Pakistani journalist Sabir Shakir shared the fake news article to boast about the Pakistan Air Force. “The King of the Skies, the Falcons of the Pakistan Air Force”, he wrote in the caption in Urdu.


Veena Malik also peddled the fake news article on social media. She shared the image of the AI-generated article with a danger emoji.

Former Information Minister of Punjab, Pakistan and former PTI spokesperson Musarrat Cheema also spread the fake claim by sharing the AI-generated news article with heart emojis.

Next in line to share the fake article was journalist and social media influencer Imran Khan.

Pakistan has a history of peddling fake narratives in desperation to gain global sympathy. The current misinformation tactics of Pakistan remind of the 2017 incident when Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi blatantly flashed the image of an injured Gazan girl to accused India of committing atrocities on civilians in Kashmir. Pakistan had to face global embarrassment after the picture turned out to have been taken in 2014 and showing a 17-year-old Gazan girl injured in an alleged Israeli attack.

Amid the ongoing military engagement between India and Pakistan, the latter is constantly peddling fake content and dubious content on social media which is being effectively countered by India.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

ECI exposes Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders for fake claims of voter fraud in Bihar through SIR, debunks Ajit Anjum’s viral video as misinformation

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders, Tejashwi Yadav, and other leftwing propagandists were exposed by the ECI for sharing Ajit Anjum’s video that false claimed voter fraud in Bihar.
Opinions

The unheard screams: First Yazidi genocide, now Druze facing annihilation in Syria’s killing fields, how many minorities have to go extinct before the world...

Balendu Singh Angad -
Syria's Druze minority faces systematic violence under President Ahmed al-Sharaa (ex-Al Qaeda commander Jolani), with reports of mass killings, forced shavings of religious mustaches, and shrine burnings in Suwayda . Israel conducts airstrikes in Damascus, vowing to protect Druze while warning Jews could be next . This mirrors the Yazidi genocide by ISIS (2014–2019), where 5,000+ were slaughtered and 2,800+ remain missing . The UN and global powers remain passive despite genocide warnings

Lured using Hindu name, attempt to sell in Saudi Arabia and conversion to Islam, gangraped on refusal: How a Karnataka woman was trapped by...

Madhya Pradesh govt spent 10 Crores on Hindi medium MBBS, books found using English terms, zero students appeared for exams in Hindi

Bangladesh to witness another uprising? How Awami League is rebuilding itself and fighting the Islamist regime of Muhammad Yunus

Revised NCERT textbooks that reflect on the atrocities of Mughal rulers trigger AIMPLB, and Leftist ‘historians’

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

ECI exposes Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders for fake claims of voter fraud in Bihar through SIR, debunks Ajit Anjum’s viral video as misinformation

OpIndia Staff -

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited receives first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A made by Larsen and Toubro

ANI -

From giving HIV-infected injections to assault: 10 cases of forced conversion of Hindu transgenders by Muslim transgenders from different states of India

पूजा राणा -

Kerala govt allows euthanasia of stray dogs with diseases as rabies cases across the state cause concern

OpIndia Staff -

The unheard screams: First Yazidi genocide, now Druze facing annihilation in Syria’s killing fields, how many minorities have to go extinct before the world...

Balendu Singh Angad -

Lured using Hindu name, attempt to sell in Saudi Arabia and conversion to Islam, gangraped on refusal: How a Karnataka woman was trapped by...

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Muslim mob attacks police team during eviction drive in Paikan Reserve Forest; 1 killed and several injured after police retaliate

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh govt spent 10 Crores on Hindi medium MBBS, books found using English terms, zero students appeared for exams in Hindi

Chandrani Das -

UK: Labour government plans to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 ahead of the next general elections

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh to witness another uprising? How Awami League is rebuilding itself and fighting the Islamist regime of Muhammad Yunus

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com