A family gathers in their living room, engaging in laughter and light conversation as they plan an upcoming birthday celebration for one of their members, when their joyful discussion is interrupted by an unexpected power outage. Initially, they speculate that it might be a technical fault or a problem with the transformer while their house is illuminated by the inverter’s light. However, their confusion is soon resolved when a series of loud noises, unlike anything they have experienced before, reverberate throughout the area.

They rush outdoors and observe an object soaring above their residence. Given the current tensions between India and Pakistan, they feel a sense of scepticism, aware that the neighbouring country has a propensity to strike at civilians, due to its inability to challenge our defence forces. Upon reaching the rooftop, they are confronted with a startling scene: the entire vicinity is shrouded in darkness, accompanied by eerie sounds echoing from every side as similar objects pass overhead. It is at that time that they come to understand they are truly under attack from Pakistan.

This was how the evening of 8th May unfolded for my family, myself and the people of Jammu. It is noteworthy that the assault was directed not at the borders, but at the heart of the city, which caught many off guard, as the citizens, especially the younger generation, were quite unfamiliar with this kind of aggression from Pakistan, which typically engages in shelling border territories. Nevertheless, the incident clearly demonstrated how unsettled Pakistan has become following “Operation Sindoor,” as it desperately attempted to target civilians deep within the city due to its failure to counter India’s strikes at its terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April.

We returned to the safety of our residence, closed the curtains and turned off the lights. We were still evaluating the unprecedented events when our phones began to ring with calls from relatives, friends, and other family members, both from within and outside Jammu, inquiring about the situation in the area. Those who live in Jammu advised us to ensure our safety by securing our doors and remaining indoors, as they were facing similar circumstances. On the other hand, the ones who were in other regions implored us to leave the city and join them as soon as the situation stabilised.

As the expression goes, “The further one is, the more they tend to worry,” our family members and friends who are not in Jammu were noticeably more troubled about our safety. They came up with a variety of ideas to protect ourselves while repeatedly requesting us to come to their place the very next day. While we assured them that we were fine, there was a feeling of genuine apprehension about the potential ramifications of the attack.

Meanwhile, my phone began to explode with notifications and numerous videos of foiled missile and drone attacks from different parts of Jammu. At that time, everyone in Jammu was linked to one another, whether directly or indirectly. I consistently monitored social media and remained connected with my friends in Jammu to gather information regarding the ground situation. I was informed by a cousin that Satwari Cantonment was the intended target, and loud blasts were even audible along with the red projectiles in the sky in the Gandhinagar area, which is one of the most upscale and affluent regions of Jammu.

As the initial surprise faded, we reconciled with the situation and, truthfully, discovered a renewed sense of determination among ourselves against the terror state of Pakistan. The intensity of the attacks soon escalated, and at one point, it nearly felt as though the explosions were occurring on our house’s roof. Amid the cacophony of loud blasts, I questioned my grandmother, who is in her late eighties, about her feelings of fear.

She calmly stated, “I have lived my life and do not have concerns for myself. My primary concern lies with you. I am also troubled by those enduring similar situations in other regions of Jammu and India. I even feel anxious for those who do not have the privilege of safety behind closed doors or in rooms, facing bullets and missiles to protect the nation. Nevertheless, all my worries fade when I invoke the name of my Lord Ram. He is with us all. Sooner or later he will take care of all our problems. Just have faith.”

She has lived through communal riots when she was a minor, lost her people to the violence, was forced to leave her home along with her family and live as a refugee in a different region before returning and rebuilding her life from scratch. Her answer eliminated any remaining uncertainty I possessed.

Although there was a sense of unease among everyone, they chose to respond with strength, calmness and resilience rather than panic or fear. In spite of all circumstances, there existed unwavering confidence in our defence forces and an indomitable trust in the protection bestowed by Goddess Vaishno Devi and Goddess Kali (Bawe Wali Mata). The primary fear for everyone was the likelihood of casualties or substantial losses, however, as the night progressed, the absence of any such report offered us great comfort and further solidified our faith. Our security forces managed to prevent every attack from reaching its target.

We did not sleep, and shortly thereafter, in the early morning hours, we heard similar loud sounds followed by another blackout. However, this time we were neither surprised nor taken aback. We simply prayed for everyone’s safety and hoped for the best. Some individuals were already asleep by then. We later discovered that Pakistan’s attempts have been thwarted once more by our brave forces. The city, however, remains on high alert, as an advisory has been issued to turn off the lights tonight, aware of the malicious intentions of our adversary.

The night that initially took many, including me, by surprise ultimately turned into a matter of pride for our forces and their capabilities, further strengthened our faith in God and profound respect for the courage shown by the ordinary people in the face of such a brutal attack, not only in Jammu but other areas as well. We do not wish to experience this again, nor do we want it for any of our fellow citizens, however, we are not scared either. The message was articulated unequivocally from all households in Jammu yesterday.