

Rahul Gandhi’s misleading attacks against EAM S Jaishankar, and his statements questioning the Operation Sindoor have again been picked up by Pakistan. When the nation stands united with the armed forces after their brave retaliation against Pakistan’s terrorist designs, the leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has again allowed the enemy to benefit from his petty political mud-slinging.

EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning.



So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?



This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth. https://t.co/izn4LmBGJZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2025

“EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth”, posted Rahul Gandhi today. This was posted quoting his May 17 post where he had attacked EAM Jaishankar by giving a wrong twist to his statement about notifying Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi’s post was immediately picked up by the Pakistani media, claiming their false victory and trying to peddle the Operation Sindoor as a loss for India.

Pakistan channels have immediately started running news of Rahul Gandhi asking how many Indian jets lost.



Rahul Gandhi is clearly running Pakistan's agenda and also helping them indirectly.



Rahul can't see PM Modi's strong response that forced Pakistan on its knees. pic.twitter.com/YhnqSodg24 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 19, 2025

“Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it?” Rahul Gandhi had posted on May 17.

Rahul Gandhi had distorted what the EAM said and tried to twist it to peddle a sinister narrative.

The EAM had said, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So, the military has an option of standing out, and not interfere in this process. They chose not to take this good advice.”

Nowhere in this does Jaishankar admit that Pakistan was informed “before” the strikes began. In fact, the timeline confirmed by Indian defence authorities and fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) proves that by the time the message reached Pakistani officials, the operation was already over. This is not “informing Pakistan in advance”; this is a classic post-strike diplomatic move—intended to prevent escalation by clarifying intent and scope.

Further, There is no official report or credible evidence of India losing any aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Yet, Pakistan’s military establishment—embarrassed by its inability to stop or even detect the strike—has floated unverifiable claims of shooting down Indian jets.

In fact, the diplomatic move of telling Pakistan about India’s strike on terror infrastructure was also mentioned in the press briefing done by the armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi’s daftness is not merely incidental—it is sinister. He is speaking the language of Pakistan.



For the benefit of India, and to expose the intent of the Leader of the Opposition, I am reposting the statement of DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, dated 11.05.2025:… https://t.co/NBqHRPvdLR pic.twitter.com/UeJ5vj1vzV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 19, 2025

“…Even though we did attempt to reach out and communicate our compulsion to strike at the heart of terror to my counterpart in the immediate wake of Operation Sindoor, the request was brusquely turned down, with an intimation that a severe response was inevitable and in the offing. We were, of course, prepared…” DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai had told media on 11 May, much before EAM Jaishankar repeated the same.

Rahul Gandhi has been a useful tool for Pakistan to spread its propaganda after the Balakot airstrike too

Even after the Balakot airstrikes where Indian planes entered enemy territories and destroyed terrorist camps. Rahul Gandhi was making himself helpful for Pakistani propaganda.

In 2019, Pakistan’s anti-India dossier to the UNHRC featured former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan’s national radio had used Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders’ statements over the Balakot surgical strike to peddle lies against India. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan used to quote Rahul Gandhi regularly and repeatedly to peddle his anti-India claims.

Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress’ political statements against the Modi government have been used multiple times by the Pakistani establishment to target India. Pakistani politicians love quoting Rahul Gandhi. They even use his and his party’s statements to validate their rantings against India in international platforms.