A case involving mass conversions has come to the fore in Sikh-majority villages near the India-Nepal border in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. This matter pertains not only to religious identity but also raises concerns about a potentially orchestrated conspiracy at both national and international scales.

The All India Sikh Punjabi Welfare Council reported that more than 3,000 Sikhs have embarced Christianity in recent years. According to reports, a substantial number of Sikhs live in the villages within the jurisdiction of the Hazara police station in Pilibhit, including Bailaha, Tatarganj, Bamanpura Bhagirath and Singhara.

It is estimated that between 20,000 and 30,000 Sikhs stay in these areas. Their livelihoods largely dependent on agriculture and small-scale businesses. Local residents and Sikh organizations have observed an increase in conversion activities in these border areas near Nepal since 2020.

These efforts are primarily led by Protestant pastors from Nepal and some local individuals designated as pastors. They are persuading Sikhs to become Christians through financial incentives, superstition and disease prevention meetings.

Intimidation and manipulation to trap people

The matter came to light when Manjit Kaur, a Sikh woman from Bailaha village, filed a complaint at the Hazara police station in Pilibhit on 13th May. She disclosed that her husband had already been lured into Christianity and she and her children were now facing pressure to convert as well. She reported that upon her refusal, her fields were destroyed and her kids were assaulted.

According to Manjit, the perpetrators enticed her with the prospect of government benefits and Rs 2 lakh, but none of the commitments were fulfilled. Afterward, the police registered a case against eight named and dozens of unidentified people.

The president of the All India Sikh Punjabi Welfare Council, Harpal Singh Jaggi has addressed the serious issue. In a press conference at the local Gurdwara Shri Singh Sabha, he stated that around 3,000 Sikhs have converted in the predominantly Sikh hamlets of Pilibhit. He submitted a list of 160 families to the district authorities, confirming the same.

Jaggi asserted that both Nepalese and some local pastors are capitalizing on poverty, illiteracy, and superstition to convert Sikhs to Christianity. He also unveiled that some families have had cross marks drawn on their homes which are perceived as a sign of conversion. While many have removed these symbols following administrative intervention, they continue to follow Christianity.

Jaggi remarked that this is an infringement on the religious and cultural identity of the Sikh community, suggesting that foreign powers might be instigating this conspiracy via Nepal. He demanded a fair investigation and strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and the district administration.

Shocking revelations in ground report

A ground report by Aaj Tak delved deeper into the matter. Their team traveled to Bailaha village and talked to the residents, victims and the Gurdwara management committee which led to startling findings. The people indicated that pastors arriving from Nepal, along with some missionaries from Punjab are attracting Sikhs by organizing healing prayer meetings.

These events promise to cure illnesses and provide financial support, thereby easily swaying vulnerable and less educated persons. A victim named Parminder Singh stated that the missionaries do not openly reveal when a person has converted. They encourage Sikhs to maintain their traditional clothing and names to conceal the development.

Nevertheless, many people are gravitating towards Christianity due to fake healing sessions and financial incentives. However, individuals such as Lakhwinder Singh and Baljeet Singh have reverted to Sikhism through “ghar wapsi,” after they were converted. Lakhwinder mentioned that when his son’s health did not improve, he attended prayer meetings but after finding no success he returned to Sikhism.

The management committee of the Gurdwara announced that 160 families successfully came back to the fold of Sikhism. It has even initiated religious events such as “Amritpan” to facilitate the same. Additionally, a public list has been released featuring nine individuals who have converted from Sikhism to Christianity and are now encouraging others to follow suit. Their names have been displayed within the Gurdwara in an effort to socially ostracise them.

Vulnerable areas and an international conspiracy

The geographical positioning of Pilibhit adds further complexity to the situation. Located next to the Nepal border, this region has historically been a hub for cross-border activities. Investigative authorities suspect that certain NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) and missionary groups based in Nepal are engaged in conversion efforts.

Jaggi emphasised that Nepalese pastors have been operating in this region since 2012, specifically targeting Sikhs under the influence of foreign entities. He argued that this issue transcends religious concerns and pertains to the nation’s internal security. According to local Sikh leaders, the main drivers of conversion are a lack of education and poverty. They contend that those who are economically weak and socially marginalized are more susceptible to such temptations.

Several victims have attested in affidavits that they were attracted by offers of two lakh rupees, housing, toilets and other government programs only to find out that they received no benefits. The Pilibhit administration is treating this issue with utmost seriousness. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh announced the establishment of a special investigation team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the matter.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav informed that a case has been filed against eight identified and many unknown individuals based on a complaint from Manjit Kaur. Furthermore, an unauthorized church has been dismantled. The administration has initiated counseling camps in villages where matters of conversion have been reported.

Nonetheless, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajit Pratap Singh from Puranpur tehsil stated that there is no substantial evidence of widespread organized conversion. He maintained that certain individuals attend prayer meetings driven by their faith, which cannot be stopped. However, the affidavits provided by people and the list from the Gurdwara Committee refute this claim.

CM Yogi orders inquiry

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the matter and has given instructions to increase vigilance in all border districts. He has ordered strict action under the “Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act” which prohibits conversion through force or inducement.

Sikh organizations charged that this situation constitutes an assault on their religious and cultural identity. They want individuals who have made a voluntary conversion to document it in official records. Moreover, they have sought stringent measures against the offenders and a comprehensive inquiry at a high level. Gurdwara committees have initiated an extensive campaign to promote religious awareness and “ghar wapsi.”

OpIndia already reported on the activities of Christian missionaries engaged in conversion in the border districts near Nepal. Many steps have been taken to address the occurrences of Christian conversion in seven districts that border Nepal. Last year, an incident involving the transportation of individuals from Uttar Pradesh to Nepal was revealed, during which Hindu organizations not only thrashed the accused priests but also blackened their faces with soot. OpIndia has also released a report detailing the network of Christian missionaries extending to Ayodhya.