Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested on Monday, June 23, after allegedly being involved in a narcotics case. Next, a bail petition was filed on his behalf. His arrest led to the unveiling of several other cases and a criminal network that is beyond taking intoxicating substances and their distribution.

The arrest made by Chennai police revealed several other crimes including job rackets, land scams, and blackmail cases. The case came to light after Prasad, one of the prime accused, was arrested while police were probing a pub brawl case.

Who is Prasad, and how are the cases interlinked?

Prasad was an ex-AIADMK IT wing functionary. The police said the investigation started with the clash between the two groups at a bar on May 22 in Nungambakkam. Police were alerted about the case, leading to registration of two cases. The two cases were charged against both groups, in which seven people, including Prasad, were also arrested. Police also conducted a search at his house.

After probing, it was revealed that he had been involved in several offences and had engaged in a Job scam, where he promised over 200 people to give government jobs in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, by collecting money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹20 Lakh each. He allegedly collected ₹2 crore in total.

Prasad’s friend Ajay Vandaiyar along with Senthil, Nagendra Sethupathi, and Sivasankaran, who were involved in land grabbing from landowners in Chennai, were also arrested. Investigation has revealed that they prepared fake documents to seize property in Chennai and other places owned by people living abroad.

Further interrogation revealed cases already filed against him related to drug abuse and supply, encouraging police to dig deeper into the web to investigate his link with the narcotics network.

During the probe, Prasad named his source Pradeep Kumar, who has already been arrested for cocaine supply. Kumar further named actor Srikanth for the supply of cocaine through Prasad. It is believed that the drug transaction took place during a party linked to the film Theekirai, which Prasad was co-producing with Srikanth in the lead role.

Prasad has allegedly confessed to the Anti Narcotics Intelligence unit of the Chennai City Police that he supplied drugs, including cocaine, to Srikanth.

Case status so far

On Monday night, Srikanth was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore and remanded to judicial custody until June 7. Vignesh Ramanadhan, Shrikanth’s advocate, represented him during his proceedings. The hearing took place at the residence of the magistrate in the judicial officers’ quarter, which is at the Egmore area of Chennai. On Tuesday, a bail petition was filed on his behalf.

“Actor Srikanth, who had obtained and used cocaine, was subjected to a medical examination. His financial transactions were reviewed, and his residences were thoroughly searched before he was arrested with appropriate evidence,” said police in a statement. The police statement added that “Prasad, Ajay Vandaiyar, and their associates have been involved in crimes such as running a government job racket, land grabbing, illegal activities involving the land registry and IT department, and drug trafficking.”

Previously, Srikanth was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital for a medical examination as part of the procedure for allegedly being involved in a drug case. His blood test was collected and resulted the presence of a drug system in his body.

Srikanth was arrested after analyzing money transactions, medical examination, and searching his house based on appropriate evidence. In this case, investigation would lead to more arrests, the city police said. This interrogation at the Nungambakkam police station on Monday afternoon continued for more than nine hours.

So far, three cases have been filed against Vandaiyar and his associates. A total of 22 arrests have been made under the Goondas Act, while 5 others have been detained by police.