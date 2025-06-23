Monday, June 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAssembly Bypoll results 2025: Read how BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC fared in these...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Assembly Bypoll results 2025: Read how BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC fared in these elections

These elections are being viewed as an initial reflection of public sentiment ahead of larger state polls shortly.

OpIndia Staff
The counting has started at 8 am (Image source: The Daily Jagaran)

The results of the much-anticipated assembly bypolls conducted in five key constituencies in Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and West Bengal were declared on Monday (23rd June). These elections are being viewed as an initial reflection of public sentiment ahead of larger state polls shortly.

The count of votes for the Election Commission of India started early morning, and by now, a few major leads and some actual results have already been announced.

Congress clinches Nilambur in Kerala

In Kerala’s Nilambur, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath won in a comfortable manner, beating CPI(M)’s M. Swaraj by 5,448 votes. The win is being construed as a big morale booster for Congress before the 2026 Kerala Assembly election.

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated Aryadan Shoukath on winning the Nilambur by-election in Kerala.

She also thanked the people of Nilambur for showing faith in the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) vision. Priyanka said the voters’ support means a lot and will help the party stay strong and move ahead with confidence.

AAP wins two seats: Ludhiana West & Visavadar

AAP registered an impressive show by winning two seats—Ludhiana West in Punjab and Visavadar in Gujarat.

In Ludhiana West, AAP’s Sanjeev Arora won against senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The victory is important for the party, which was criticised over the governance of Punjab. This victory once again proves AAP’s presence and reach in the urban areas of the state.

In Gujarat’s Visavadar, AAP won by surprise, defeating the BJP and Congress contenders. This victory proves the party’s increasing reach in Gujarat’s politics, which has been BJP and Congress-dominated traditionally.

BJP holds Kadi (SC) in Gujarat

BJP held on to the Kadi (SC) seat in Gujarat, as the party candidate Rajendra Chavda won against Congress’s Rameshbhai Chavda by more than 39,000 votes. The win consolidates the BJP’s hold on its stronghold, even though the party lost no other bypoll seat today.

TMC takes Kaliganj in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Alifa Ahmed has won the Kaliganj Assembly by-election in West Bengal by a huge margin of 50,049 votes, according to the Election Commission’s website. Ahmed received a total of 1,02,759 votes. Her closest competitor, Ashish Ghosh from the BJP, got 52,710 votes. Congress candidate Kabiluddin Shaikh came in third, securing 28,348 votes.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Strait of Hormuz blockade, strikes on US Bases, or proxy escalation: What options does Iran have to retaliate after US bombs its nuclear sites?

Aditi -

Pahalgam massacre: NIA confirms attackers were Pakistani nationals, two local aides arrested for sheltering terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

How Iran’s geopolitical fate and regimes in the last century were decided by APOC, currently known as British Petroleum

Anurag -

‘No, I am not a South Asian, I am an Indian’: The Western media’s ‘South Asia’ obsession — a smokescreen to blame India and...

Rukma Rathore -

Why Lord Jagannath falls sick every year: Read about the traditions of Snan Purnima, and Anasara before Rath Yatra at the Puri Shri Jagannath...

Aditi -

Friendly fire? Anti-Modi propagandist gets a taste of ‘censorship’ from West Bengal police for cartoons on CM Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -

Air India Kanishka bombing: Canada identifies mysterious bomb-tester ‘Mr X’ after 40 years, but he died before facing justice

OpIndia Staff -

Israel’s Ambassador to India questions Sonia Gandhi over her ‘love for Iran’, says politicians should be informed and have awareness of regional situations

OpIndia Staff -

Weeks of reserves, imports from Russia, Africa & Latin America: How diversifying Indian oil supplies by Modi Govt ensures India will be largely unaffected...

Balendu Singh Angad -

Bangladesh: 13 cases where Hindus were attacked, tortured and persecuted by Muslim mobs under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’ since the fall of Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com