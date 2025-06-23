The results of the much-anticipated assembly bypolls conducted in five key constituencies in Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, and West Bengal were declared on Monday (23rd June). These elections are being viewed as an initial reflection of public sentiment ahead of larger state polls shortly.

The count of votes for the Election Commission of India started early morning, and by now, a few major leads and some actual results have already been announced.

Congress clinches Nilambur in Kerala

In Kerala’s Nilambur, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath won in a comfortable manner, beating CPI(M)’s M. Swaraj by 5,448 votes. The win is being construed as a big morale booster for Congress before the 2026 Kerala Assembly election.

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated Aryadan Shoukath on winning the Nilambur by-election in Kerala.

She also thanked the people of Nilambur for showing faith in the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) vision. Priyanka said the voters’ support means a lot and will help the party stay strong and move ahead with confidence.

We worked as a team, each one with commitment and single pointed focus, that is the most important lesson of this success.



Heartiest congratulations to Aryadan Shoukath whose dedication and service has shone through and to all the leaders and workers of the UDF whose efforts… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2025

AAP wins two seats: Ludhiana West & Visavadar

AAP registered an impressive show by winning two seats—Ludhiana West in Punjab and Visavadar in Gujarat.

In Ludhiana West, AAP’s Sanjeev Arora won against senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The victory is important for the party, which was criticised over the governance of Punjab. This victory once again proves AAP’s presence and reach in the urban areas of the state.

In Gujarat’s Visavadar, AAP won by surprise, defeating the BJP and Congress contenders. This victory proves the party’s increasing reach in Gujarat’s politics, which has been BJP and Congress-dominated traditionally.

BJP holds Kadi (SC) in Gujarat

BJP held on to the Kadi (SC) seat in Gujarat, as the party candidate Rajendra Chavda won against Congress’s Rameshbhai Chavda by more than 39,000 votes. The win consolidates the BJP’s hold on its stronghold, even though the party lost no other bypoll seat today.

TMC takes Kaliganj in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Alifa Ahmed has won the Kaliganj Assembly by-election in West Bengal by a huge margin of 50,049 votes, according to the Election Commission’s website. Ahmed received a total of 1,02,759 votes. Her closest competitor, Ashish Ghosh from the BJP, got 52,710 votes. Congress candidate Kabiluddin Shaikh came in third, securing 28,348 votes.