Cases of Christian conversions have rapidly grown across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This is evident from the spike in number of Christian families living in various districts of these states over the last few years. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the religious composition of the population in several districts of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has drastically changed in the last couple of decades, particularly in tribal areas.

Chhattisgarh

The report says that in Sitonga village of the Jashpur district, there used to be a single church, but over the last 20 years, around 200 families have converted to Christianity. Out of the total 400 families in the village, around 270 families have become Christians. Flags carrying Christian symbols are hoisted on many houses.

Additionally, the increased number of Christians in several villages of Bastar and Narayanpur district has caused a conflict regarding the burial of dead bodies of Christians. Currently, church yards are being used for burials as local Hindu organisations are reportedly opposing the burial of dead bodies of Christian converts in the cremation grounds of the villages.

Former MLA and tribal leader Rajaram Todem said that more than 50% population of many communities in Bastar has converted to Christianity. As per the report, there are 25 houses in Behrapara of Ambikapur and over the last decade, around 19 families have converted to Christianity here.

However, Chhattisgarh Christian Forum President, Arun Pannalal, blames the government for the resistance of local Hindu organisations.

Madhya Pradesh

In the Burhanpur and Raipur districts in Madhya Pradesh, around 10 FIRs have been lodged against people on the allegations of religious conversions. The cases of conversion are not limited to these districts only. People have been offered money as well medical facilities to lure them to convert.

In Dungra Dhanna of Jhabua district, there are many people who have Christian names and Hindu surnames and fathers’ names. For example, one Thomas, son of Jairam Singharia, in the village said that he fell sick a few years ago. Some Christian preachers advised him to visit a church and prey. He recovered after some time and started practicing Christianity.

Another person named Xavier Ninama, who works in a Christian missionary school, said that he became a Christian but also believes in tribal religion. Around 25% population in the Dungra Dhanna village has converted to Christianity. A similar situation exists in Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam and Chhatarpur.

Rajasthan

A similar pattern of religious conversion is witnessed in various districts of Rajasthan. Missionary organisations here have been offering money to people and providing facilities like installing hand pumps with the message of the Bible written on them.

A woman named Suman from Teen Kedi in Ganganagar district said that she was taken to Delhi for baptism and was given monetary help ranging from 2000 to 5000 on many occasions. Similar cases have come to light from Gadoli, Jambudi, Shivpura of Banswara district and Jagannathpura, Makda Dev and Obra of Udaipur district. Around 8 years ago, out of the total 800 families in these six villages, only 70 were Christians. At present, out of 900 families, around 450 have become Christians marking a 41% increase. The number of churches in the villages have also reportedly increased four times.

However, Kulvinder Singh, the state president of Pastor Welfare Association, denied that religious conversions are taking place in the region. He claimed that what is being referred to as a church is actually a ‘prayer hall’.

In many villages in the Banswara district, the Jesus Christ organisation has installed hand pumps and stone inscriptions with a Bible message. One such stone inscription Badi Send village reads, ‘one who drinks this water will feel thirsty again, but the one who drinks from that water (Jesus’ well) does not remain thirsty for eternity. The picture is of Badi Send village.

Notably, tribals who have converted to Christianity can claim the benefits of conferred on the ST category if they continue to follow tribal customs. The report quoted a High Court advocate named Himansh Nigam who explained that as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order- 1950, Scheduled Tribe status is conferred only on those belonging to Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist religion. But, if a person has not changed his religious status legally or through affidavit, then his religious status will be decided by the court. However, if an individual belonging to a Scheduled Tribe follows tribal customs even after conversion, then his tribal status can remain.