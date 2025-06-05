Thursday, June 5, 2025
Updated:

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to make Rafale fighter jet’s fuselage in India, cutting-edge facility to be set up in Hyderabad

Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

OpIndia Staff

French Aviation company Dassault Aviation has entered into an agreement with Tata Advanced Systems to make fuselage of the Rafale fighter jet in India. In a statement, Dassault Aviation said, “Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains. “

It added, “This facility represents a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing.”

This is the first time Rafale fuselage will be made outside France. Dassault Aviation’s Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said, “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements”.

Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

Dassault said that the first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in financial year 2028. The facility is expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

The company added, “The signing of these contracts reflects Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and AtmaNirbhar initiatives. This partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance.”

Talking about the deal, Tata Advanced Systems CEO and MD Sukaran Singh said, “This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

Notably, Indian Air Force has already acquired 36 Rafale fighter jets after a deal was signed in 2016. Earlier this year, orders were placed for 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft for Indian Navy.

