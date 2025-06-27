“She had big dreams. She just wanted to get a good job and support her family”, Neha’s elder sister, was drowning in tears, as she remembered her younger sister. 19-year-old Neha was murdered at 7:30 am on Monday (June 23, 2025) in Ashok Nagar, North-East Delhi after she was thrown off the 5th floor of her building. Taufiq, a daily wage labourer living near their house, killed her.

OpIndia’s team reached Neha’s house and talked to the family members about this murder. The family members gave detailed information about Taufiq and his intentions.

Neha tied a rakhi to Taufiq, yet he killed her

Taufiq, after making an emotional case that he doesn’t have any sister, apparently treated Neha as his sister. The elder sister of Neha said that she used to tie Rakhi to him on Rakshabandhan. However, after three years, Taufiq proposed marriage to his ‘Rakhi sister’.

After this, Neha’s mother refused to let Taufiq come to the house. According to Neha’s mother, Taufiq was very angry after this. On June 23, at 7:30 in the morning, he came to Neha’s building and sneaked into the building wearing a burqa.

Taufiq knew that Neha would be washing clothes on the terrace at that time so he went straight to the fifth floor terrace. Meanwhile, Neha’s father also came to the terrace. Following an altercation, Taufiq threw Neha from the terrace into an empty plot and ran away.

Taufiq used to come to Delhi from Moradabad for work

People living nearby told OpIndia that Taufiq came to this area of ​​Delhi from Moradabad three-four years ago. About fifteen Muslim boys from Moradabad used to work with him in the nearby wholesale market. A labourer’s daily income in the market was about one thousand rupees. Shopkeepers said that they used to provide food and accommodation to the labourers.

Neha’s neighbours, while talking to OpIndia, said that Taufiq came to this locality for the first time about three years ago, and used to live alone.

Some people in the neighbourhood fed Taufiq in the beginning. However, since it did not seem right to feed a stranger every day, they stopped.

After that, Taufiq eyed a five-storey house built at the intersection of the neighbourhood. On the first floor of this house, he saw the family of Rakesh (name changed). The family had three daughters and two sons.

The family saw Taufiq as just a hapless labourer living away from home. Initially, he would come sometimes to eat food. Then he started coming regularly during the day to ask for water and other things.

Gradually, Taufiq established himself in their house, and during Rakshabandhan, one of the daughters, Neha, tied a Rakhi to Taufiq. This relationship continued for the next three years. However, during that time period Taufiq’s views changed, he now wanted to make Neha his wife.

Taufiq killed Neha because he wanted to make his ‘rakhi sister’ his wife

Neha always treated Taufiq as her brother. However, a few months before the murder, Taufiq proposed marriage to Neha. This proposal was shocking for both, Neha and her family. But Taufiq had made up his mind that he wants to marry his sister.

Neha’s mother had even banned Taufiq from coming to the house, but he kept meeting Neha secretly. Neha did not expect that this game of hide and seek would result in her death.

Neha was the second girl among the siblings. Taufiq knew that she goes to the roof of the house to dry clothes every morning. She went to wash clothes on the fateful morning as well where she met her demise.

Taufiq confessed to the crime and said, “That day I was already present on the roof. I was waiting for Neha to come. Neha comes to the roof at seven thirty.”

Neha was thrown from the fifth floor of the building in front of her father

Neha’s father said, “They were shouting at each other. Hearing the noise, I went to the terrace, and to my shock, Taufiq was strangling Neha with her dupatta. I rushed to save my daughter but Taufiq pushed me as well. By the time I could get up, he had thrown Neha down from the terrace. Before I could understand anything, he started running down the stairs. Neha had fallen on a pile of bricks. She was screaming, I also shouted for help.”

People from the neighbourhood put her in an auto and took her to a hospital. However, Neha died after about five hours of treatment.

Neha lost her life because her family offered water to a thirsty man

When OpIndia team reached Neha’s house, there was a crowd of policemen outside. On the ground floor, the elder sister was sitting inconsolable. Some relatives and media people had surrounded her. Neha’s father was present on the first floor., lying on the bed.

There were pictures of many Hindu gods and goddesses including Ram and Ganesh on the door. Neha’s younger brother was watching the news of his sister’s murder on TV.

Crying, the little boy said that he did not know that Taufiq would turn out to be such a butcher.

We could see the regret in the tears coming out of his eyes. Regret about why he could not recognize Taufiq in time? History tells us that never feed milk to snakes, but now giving water to a thirsty man can also result in such a tragedy.