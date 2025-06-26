An alarming incident in Ashok Nagar of Delhi has caused a stir throughout the area. Neha, a 19-year-old, was pushed from the roof of a five-storey building by a 30-year-old man. The accused, Taufiq-ur-Rehman, entered the premises dressed in a burqa. It is reported that he had been pursuing her.

The police stated that the incident occurred at about 8:30 am on 23rd June (Monday), when the girl went to the rooftop to turn on the water pump after informing her mother. Neha plummeted approximately 50 feet onto the bricks in an unoccupied plot.

She was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in east Delhi, however, succumbed to her injuries. She had just begun working for an oil business in Mandoli and her father, Surender Kumar, had also found a new job at a factory. The family had been looking forward to a more promising future until the disaster befell them. “All we want is justice for my daughter,” expressed the grieving father outside the hospital mortuary.

“I was downstairs doing my chores when I heard a commotion. I rushed up to find Taufiq attacking my daughter. He pushed her off the rooftop and she fell to her death. I tried to save her but he shoved me,” he disclosed. The hurting father mentioned that he hurried to protect his screaming daughter as the shocking scene transpired on the rooftop but Taufiq grabbed him and threw him to the ground.

He added, “After that attack, I couldn’t get up. My arm was hurting badly. I couldn’t even move to protect Neha.” Taufiq turned to her and shoved her over the rooftop as her father was hurt and couldn’t help. Everything happened right in front of his eyes. He sounded the alarm, but the offender had already left. “Some neighbours tried to catch him, but he was fast and slipped past the lanes before anyone could stop him,” he recounted the horrific incident.

Neha, who had finished Class XII, wanted to help her family, who unveiled that she and Taufiq had been friends for a few years. The latter even claimed that he had no sister. “She used to consider him a brother and had even tied a rakhi on his wrist. Over the years, Taufiq had also grown close to the family,” highlighted a relative.

The family eventually found out that he had a sister and Neha’s harassment commenced after she stopped speaking to him following the revelation. Her mother noted, “He would call her office repeatedly and had been warned to stop contacting her.” The family pointed out that Taufiq had begun to pressure Neha into marrying him.

He reportedly threatened her just a week before killing her, declaring, “Main tujhe kahin ka nahi chhodunga (I’ll completely ruin you).” She told her mother about the same. According to the mother, she woke up early and decided to wash her clothes outside on the terrace. She requested that her mother turn on the water pump.

“Then I heard screams, people shouting ‘catch him, catch him’ and I saw Taufiq fleeing. He was dressed in black. We had warned him to maintain a pure brother-sister relationship with Neha, but he didn’t listen,” she pointed out.

Neha’s older sister remarked, “We regarded him as a member of our family. We tied rakhi on him. We never imagined in our wildest dreams that he would act in this manner.” Her aunt called for the death penalty for the murderer and stated that had they been aware of his intentions, ther would have protected their daughter.

The event has resulted in unrest in Ashok Nagar. The Ashok Vihar market was entirely shut down on 24th June. Satendra Sharma, the general secretary of the Agrasen Market Association, voiced, “We convened a meeting on Monday evening and collectively agreed to keep the market closed on Tuesday to express our solidarity with the family. The association also resolved that shopkeepers will cease to hire any Muslim workers.” Members from various right-wing organizations also assembled outside the victim’s residence to support the family.

The Delhi Police apprehended fugitive Taufiq in the Tanda region of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. Multiple police units executed raids in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, successfully capturing him. His identity and location were determined through the analysis of CCTV footage and additional evidence.

According to the authorities, Taufiq is from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a daily wage labourer in the local market of Ashok Nagar. He had a long-standing relationship with the victim’s family and celebrated festivals like Rakshabandhan with them. Neha and her two sisters used to Rakhi on him. Nevertheless, in the last three months, Taufiq had begun to follow Neha. He would exert pressure on her and threaten her if she refused his demands. The family stated that they never imagined he would take such a drastic measure.