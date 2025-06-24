Friday, June 27, 2025
Updated:

Exclusive: Don Bosco School in Assam forcibly removes tilak of Hindu KG student, threatens her with corporal punishment, victim’s uncle files police complaint

Dibakar Dutta
Assam: Don Bosco School in SIrajuli comes under scanner for Hinduphobia, teacher Rini Rose accused of removing tilak of KG student
Don Bosco School in Sirajuli, image via Google Maps/ A “Travel lover” Almas

The Don Bosco School in Sirajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district has come under the scanner over the forcible removal of the ’tilak’ from the forehead of a Hindu child.

It has come to light that on Monday (23rd June), a teacher of the Christian Catholic school identified as one Rini Rose wiped off the sacred Hindu mark from the forehead of the student studying in Kindergarten.

The incident left the child in a traumatised state. When the victim informed her parents about it, they rushed to the school and complained to the Principal (Father). They were assured that such an incident would never repeat again.

Screengrab of the police complaint filed by Avadh Kishor Verma

However, the child was subjected to a similar treatment on Tuesday (24th June). Tilak, which is sacred to both Hindu culture and religion, was forcibly removed from her forehead.

The kindergarten student was additionally threatened with assault if she showed up with the ’tilak’ on her forehead again. The threat by her class teacher, Rini Rose, has caused immense emotional distress to her.

Forced by circumstances, the victim’s uncle, Avadh Kishor Verma, filed a complaint with the Officer-in-Charge of Dhekiajuli police Station. OpIndia has exclusively accessed a copy of the complaint.

This act not only hurt our religious sentiments but also amounts to an infringement of our fundamental right to practice and express our religion, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. It is a direct act of religious discrimination and a deliberate insult to the Hindu faith,” Verma pointed out in his complaint.

He added, “I am ready to co-operate fully with the investigation and can provide any additional details or evidence required. Thank you for your attention to this serious matter.

Victim’s uncle reveals school authorities forcibly removed ‘Tulsi mala’ of another child

OpIndia spoke to Avadh Kishor Verma on phone and learnt that he filed the police complaint on Tuesday (24th June).

He informed that the police team reached the Don Bosco School in Sirajuli soon after but the Principal (Father) of the Catholic institution informed that the accused teacher Rini Rose had already left for her home.

Verma stated that his niece has been traumatised by the back-to-back episodes and the threat of corporal punishment. The child has been taken aback by the behaviour of the school teacher.

“We want action against the teacher and the school authorities…,” he stated. Verma is committed to taking legal action against Don Bosco School in Sirajuli for their act of disrespect and religious intolerance.

He exclusively told OpIndia that a few days earlier, the Tulsi Mala of a Hindu Bengali student was forcibly removed by the authorities of the Catholic school. Verma assured to put OpIndia team in touch with the parents of the aggrieved family.

A similar case of discrimination from West Bengal

Hindu students, studying at the Nabapalli Jogendranath Balika Vidyamandir in Barasat Sadar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, were recently stopped from wearing ‘Tulsi Mala’ (Tulsi garland) by the Headmistress of the school.

Identified as one Indrani Dutta Chakraborty, she was heard issuing a ‘fatwa’ of sorts to students at the Nabapalli Jogendranath Balika Vidyamandir. “You cannot wear Tulsi garlands to school,” Chakraborty warned.

The audio clip of her diktat created a storm on social media, forcing the Headmistress of the school to withdraw her order and tender an unconditional apology.

Update: OpIndia reached out to the Don Bosco School in Sirajuli using the phone number provided on its website. We were told by the school authorities that were going to the police station to ‘learn’ about the facts of the case.

