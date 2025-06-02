Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is making headlines during his visit to India—not just for promoting green energy, but for his candid praise of India’s leadership, economic rise, spiritual depth, and global potential.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 79-year-old South African engineer called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “fantastic leader” and hailed India’s emergence as a global power.

“He is one of the best leaders in the world right now. It’s always a pleasure to see him on television,” Musk said, adding that Modi is steering India toward becoming a Vishwaguru—a teacher to the world.

Musk, who is in India as Global Advisor to Servotech Power Systems, also voiced support for India’s bold new electric vehicle (EV) import policy, which allows global manufacturers to bring in up to 8,000 electric four-wheelers annually at a reduced 15% duty—down from the current 70–100%—in exchange for a minimum investment of ₹4,150 crore in local manufacturing.

“It’s a very good idea. That’s the way to go—make things easier for people in the EV space to further improve the world,” he said, praising India’s efforts to become a global green-tech hub.

On geopolitics, Musk didn’t hold back, especially on the issue of terrorism in Kashmir.

“You cannot let people live like this. You’ve got to make a plan and put an end to it,” he said, expressing sympathy for civilians caught in conflict.

“If it’s Pakistan causing the trouble, something needs to be done about it,” he added bluntly.

His remarks come as India ramps up its global campaign against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, with diplomatic initiatives like a parliamentary delegation’s recent meeting with Spain’s Association of Victims of Terrorism.

Reflecting on India’s economic trajectory, Errol Musk said the nation has already earned its place on the world stage:

“India is a world power. When you have the fourth-largest GDP in the world, you’re a world power—whether you like it or not.”

What impresses him most, however, is India’s humility:

“India has a very humble approach to its success—nicer than other places that push themselves. India has a great deal to contribute to the world.”

Musk also expressed deep admiration for India’s ancient spiritual traditions, especially Hinduism and the figure of Lord Shiva.

“I think if the whole world followed Shiva, it would be all right,” he said. “It’s so old—the religion is so ancient that it boggles my mind. It just shows how little we actually know.”

From economic policy to spiritual philosophy, Errol Musk’s visit has revealed more than just business interest—it’s highlighted a rare and personal appreciation for India’s complex identity as a modern power rooted in ancient wisdom.