On 8th June, Gurugram police, with assistance from Gopalganj police in Bihar, arrested two men identified as Mohibul Haq and his son Gulam Zilani, for creating and circulating an AI-generated obscene video of Himanshi Narwal, widow of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack. The accused were operating a YouTube channel named “SS Real Point” where they uploaded the morphed video.

As per media reports, the accused used artificial intelligence to fabricate pornographic content using Himanshi’s morphed face and published it online. The act not only defamed a grieving war widow but also aimed to provoke societal unrest. Police seized devices including laptops, mobile phones and other equipment from the accused. A deeper digital forensic probe is underway in the matter. Officials suspect the presence of a larger cybercrime syndicate operating behind this incident.

Both accused were arrested from Maajhagadh, Gopalganj. They have been remanded to Gurugram police custody for further investigation. The video came to the attention of authorities after it went viral. Himanshi’s family and local citizens raised objections and demanded strict action. A case has been registered under the IT Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deafening silence of the Left-liberal media

Some time back, Himanshi Narwal spoke to the media and hoped for peace between India and Pakistan. Her words fit the narrative of the Left-liberal section of society and media. However, the right-wing social media accounts dug up some history around her and pointed out her connection to JNU. The reaction from the right-wing accounts sparked controversy, where Left-liberals hailed Himanshi as their hero.

Her words were magnified and glorified. She was made the face of ‘secular suffering’ and ‘courage under saffron pressure.’ However, now that two Muslim men have created and circulated a fake pornographic AI video defaming the same woman, the Left-liberals are silent. The question is, where are those self-declared sentinels of morality? Not a single headline screams outrage. No op-eds ridiculing the Muslim men. No panel discussions pointing out how two Muslim men defamed the widow of an armed forces personnel. No emotionally charged interviews. What is there on social media is deafening silence.

This is not a slip but a pattern. When a narrative suits their ideological comfort, they run to take advantage of the situation. However, when there is a risk that they have to talk about uncomfortable truths, like a Muslim duo targeting a widow of armed forces personnel with sexualised propaganda, they disappear behind editorial silence. They do not find the “meat” needed for prime time.

What is more disgusting is the double layer of betrayal. A woman whose husband was gunned down by terrorists is now being digitally assaulted by vultures using AI. But for the Left-liberals, it is not worth talking about because the perpetrators do not fit the narrative they want to set or do not belong to the right-wing, which they love to target.

One cannot help but wonder, if the accused were Hindus and the victim a Muslim woman, would this story be trending wall-to-wall on prime time? It is not about speaking out the truth or journalism. It is ideological voyeurism, and Himanshi Narwal is just collateral.