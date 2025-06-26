On 24th June, Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Centre was ready to set up a nuclear power plat in Bihar. The announcement was made as part of the Government of India’s plan to establish six Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) across the country. Notably, Assembly Elections are soon to happen in the state of Bihar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to come back to power as part of NDA in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JDU.

Khattar was in Patna to preside over the fifth meeting of Energy Ministers of eastern States including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhan and others when he made the announcement. Speaking to media, he said, “If the Bihar government wants to set up a nuclear power plant, the central government is fully prepared to provide support.”

Khattar added, “While agreeing to the demand of Bihar government to set up a nuclear power plant in the State, we also agreed on a proposal to provide additional 500 MW power to the State for three months.” He said that the government reviewed the power situation in eastern States, discussed the problems and vision for power sector in the country till 2035.

Khattar pointed out that Bihar has installed record number of smart meters. He said, “The State was said to be backward in power sector, but today it has come forward. Today, Bihar has demanded that a nuclear power plant be set up in the State, and the central government has agreed to support Bihar in setting up the plant.”

The power minister added that India was known as a power deficit country and in 2013-14 there was power deficit of 4.5% in the country. However, today not only India’s needs are being fulfilled but the power is being exported to countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal. He asserted that India is becoming self-sufficient in power sector.

The Small Modular Reactors of nuclear power can be set up in a short duration and at a lower cost with enhanced safety as compared to traditional large nuclear reactors. The SMRs are best for regions with moderate power demand especially where large scale nuclear plants are not possible to set up.

Union govt asked states to examine feasibility of nuclear power plants

In May this year, Khattar informed media that the Centre asked the state government to examine the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants and their respective states and send proposals. He said that the country is currently generating eight gigawatts of nuclear power, and the aim is to generate 100 gigawatts by 2047.

He informed the media that the feasibility of setting up a nuclear plant in Goa was discussed with the State officials including CM Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for New and Renewal Energy Shripad Naik, Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane during the review meeting. Goa notably does not have any thermal, hydro or solar power plants and depend on other states for its power needs.

In November 2024 as well, the central government had asked the states to consider moving away from coal-based power plants and consider setting up nuclear-based power plants. Khattar has said that states should consider setting up nuclear power plants at the sites where coal-based thermal power plants have completed their life.

Government of India’s push for nuclear-based clear energy

In February 2025, Union Budget 2025-26 outlined a significant push towards nuclear energy as part of India’s long term energy transition strategy. The GoI recognised nuclear power as a critical component for achieving energy security and sustainability and introduced Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat. The initiative aimed at enhacing domestic nuclear capabilities, promote private sector participation and accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies including SMRs.

Notably, the government allocated Rs 20,000 crore for Nuclear Energy Mission that focused on R&D of SMRs aiming at developing at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033.

In a significant push to decarbonise India’s energy sector and meet its long-term climate commitments, the Government of India unveiled a strategic plan in the Budget to partner with the private sector in the development of nuclear energy infrastructure. It included the establishment of Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), research and development of Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMRs), and innovations in next-generation nuclear technologies.

BSRs are designed as 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors. These are being optimised to require less land, making them suitable for industries like steel and aluminium that seek captive power resources. The proposed model includes private players providing land, water, and capital, while the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will take responsibility for design, quality assurance, and operations. This initiative will push India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030.

Simultaneously, BARC is advancing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) that offer scalable, factory-built solutions suitable for remote or retiring coal-based sites. These reactors, ranging from under 30 MWe to over 300 MWe, present a cost-effective and flexible alternative to large nuclear plants, helping to stabilise grids and complement renewable energy sources. India’s strong background in PHWR technology serves as a foundation for indigenising SMRs and supporting Paris Agreement goals.

India’s nuclear expansion plan includes raising total capacity from 8,180 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031–32, with reactors under construction in several states. In Andhra Pradesh, six 1208 MW reactors are planned with US cooperation. A major milestone came in September 2024 when RAPP-7 reached criticality, showcasing indigenous nuclear prowess.