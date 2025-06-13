A Catholic priest has been charged with the rape a 16-year-old boy in Kerala. He is currently evading capture and the church has intervened to protect him. A campaign has been launched to help him. A First Information Report (FIR) has already been filed and the police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

The case pertained to Kasaragod in Kerala. An official complaint has been launched against Father Paul Thattuparambil, the priest of Saint Paul’s Church in Athirumavu, on a complaint made by the minor boy. The Chittarikkal police have invoked POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the perpetrator.

According to the complaint, he reportedly sexually assaulted a student from class 11 by taking him to his home and other locations during the period from 15th May to 13th August of 2024. This issue came to public attention after a counseling session and was subsequently reported to Childline. He has been missing since the case was registered.

As allegations against the priest came to light, the church has started to defend him. Individuals linked to the church have dismissed them as baseless. The church and its people has also initiated a campaign to support the offender. They are dispatching a voice message in the name of parish official in WhatsApp groups, urging recipients to send a letter to the Chittarikkal police affirming his good character.

“We certainly believe that Father Paul is innocent in this case and it clearly looks like an attempt to defame him. Let the police probe the case and we are ready to cooperate with the investigation,” claimed a priest of the church.

At the same time, the search for him has escalated. Additionally, it has been alleged that he has been admitted to a private hospital. Thattuparambil has served as the priest of Athirumavu Parish for the past one and a half years. He hails from Ernakulam. Currently, the police are gathering evidence and conducting an inquiry for further action. Earlier, he was at church close to Athirummavu of Kannur district.