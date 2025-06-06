A picture of ‘Bharat Mata’ caused great pain to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government during an official event held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of World Environment Day in Kerala. They insisted that the poster should be removed. Furthermore, the program was boycotted by Education Minister V Sivankutty and Agriculture Minister P Prasad.

The ministers in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cabinet insisted on taking down the poster from the stage, which Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar opposed. Agriculture Minister Prasad commented that this poster (Bharat Mata), which is tied to ‘iconography’ related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will not be accepted.

The officials, reflecting their mindset, abandoned the program at Raj Bhavan and relocated the function to the Darbar Hall of the Secretariat. However, the governor upheld the program’s dignity by lighting a lamp before the portrait. This issue raises profound questions about the commitment of the Kerala government to national unity and constitutional values.

On a significant occasion such as World Environment Day, when the nation and society should unite, the Kerala government prioritized political animosity by opposing a particular image. Agriculture Minister P Prasad explicitly stated that this image, which contains ‘iconography’ linked to the RSS is unacceptable. This declaration indicates that the Kerala government perceives even a national symbol through the lens of its political beliefs.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not issued a direct statement, it has been revealed that the Agriculture Minister abstained from the event with his approval. This indicates his implicit endorsement, further intensifying the doubts regarding the government’s motives.

On the other hand, the Governor expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the minister’s demand to take down the poster of ‘Bharat Mata.’ The Governor stated that he also received a request from the latter’s office for the same but he declined.

No Compromise on Bharat Mata: Governor

Whatever be the pressure from whichever quarters there will be no compromise whatsoever on Bharat Mata asserted Kerala Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Aralekar, here today.@rajendraarlekar pic.twitter.com/shjyVPQY2J — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) June 5, 2025

The Governor mentioned that ‘Bharat Mata’ holds significant importance for him. She is an ideal that he cannot disregard. He further conveyed that the practice of displaying the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ in the Raj Bhavan commenced only after he assumed the position.

This entire dispute revolves around the use of the image of ‘Bharat Mata,’ which the Left government associates with the ideology of the RSS, whereas the governor regards it as a symbol of national pride. Now, the matter has once again strained the relationship between the state government and the Governor.