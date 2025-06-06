Friday, June 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Poster of 'Bharat Mata' in Raj Bhavan infuriates Left govt's ministers, boycott event...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Poster of ‘Bharat Mata’ in Raj Bhavan infuriates Left govt’s ministers, boycott event after governor refuses to remove it

Agriculture Minister Prasad commented that this poster (Bharat Mata), which is tied to 'iconography' related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will not be accepted.

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi

A picture of ‘Bharat Mata’ caused great pain to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government during an official event held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of World Environment Day in Kerala. They insisted that the poster should be removed. Furthermore, the program was boycotted by Education Minister V Sivankutty and Agriculture Minister P Prasad.

The ministers in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s cabinet insisted on taking down the poster from the stage, which Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar opposed. Agriculture Minister Prasad commented that this poster (Bharat Mata), which is tied to ‘iconography’ related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will not be accepted.

The officials, reflecting their mindset, abandoned the program at Raj Bhavan and relocated the function to the Darbar Hall of the Secretariat. However, the governor upheld the program’s dignity by lighting a lamp before the portrait. This issue raises profound questions about the commitment of the Kerala government to national unity and constitutional values.

On a significant occasion such as World Environment Day, when the nation and society should unite, the Kerala government prioritized political animosity by opposing a particular image. Agriculture Minister P Prasad explicitly stated that this image, which contains ‘iconography’ linked to the RSS is unacceptable. This declaration indicates that the Kerala government perceives even a national symbol through the lens of its political beliefs.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not issued a direct statement, it has been revealed that the Agriculture Minister abstained from the event with his approval. This indicates his implicit endorsement, further intensifying the doubts regarding the government’s motives.

On the other hand, the Governor expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the minister’s demand to take down the poster of ‘Bharat Mata.’ The Governor stated that he also received a request from the latter’s office for the same but he declined.

The Governor mentioned that ‘Bharat Mata’ holds significant importance for him. She is an ideal that he cannot disregard. He further conveyed that the practice of displaying the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ in the Raj Bhavan commenced only after he assumed the position.

This entire dispute revolves around the use of the image of ‘Bharat Mata,’ which the Left government associates with the ideology of the RSS, whereas the governor regards it as a symbol of national pride. Now, the matter has once again strained the relationship between the state government and the Governor.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Newsnight or gaslight? How BBC used cooked stats to whitewash Pakistani grooming gangs and shift the blame onto whites

Jinit Jain -

How dependent is NASA on Elon Musk’s SpaceX? Trump-Musk break up, decommissioning the Dragon and more: Explained here

Rukma Rathore -

Explained: United Nations is encouraging the Islamist regime of Muhammad Yunus, turning Bangladesh into a battleground for the US deep State

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Credit appraisal not needed for small ticket loans up to ₹2.5 lakh with gold given as collateral: RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra

ANI -

Madras HC slams Stalin govt for opening more liquor shops in the state instead of striving to enforce prohibition, orders closure of a TASMAC...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court allows NBE to reschedule NEET-PG exam on 3 August after number of centres doubled due to the court’s order to conduct it...

OpIndia Staff -

RCB’s parade of death: Karnataka govt knew, cops warned, but political clout crushed public safety—How police plea was ignored and lives lost

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan: POCSO Court denies bail to Bijainagar Ex-councilor Hakim Qureshi in the case of mass rape, blackmail and forced conversion of minor Hindu girls

OpIndia Staff -

Declaring the Jain community a minority was a conspiracy to create factions within Sanatan Dharma: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain

OpIndia Staff -

What is happening in US politics: The controversy over ‘Big Beautiful Act’ and timeline of the public feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com