The Manipur government has ordered the suspension internet and mobile data services including VSAT and VPN services in five districts for five days with effect from 11:45 P.M. of June 7. The five districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur.

The decision was taken after violent protests erupted in Kwakeithel and Imphal West, in Manipur on Saturday night after a leader of the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol, was arrested by security forces. The protesters belonging to Arambai Tenggol shouted slogans demanding the release of their leader and burnt tyres on the roads.

A curfew has been imposed in the Bishnupur district, and prohibitory orders have been issued in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts districts of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission serious of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur, “Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar said in an order.

“There is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” it added.

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, by it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, as Whats stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, on various electronic equipment like tablet, computer, demonstrators, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and arson/vandalism which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in and other types of violent activities,” the order added.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including VSAT and VPN Bishnupur services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & districts of the State of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 11:45 P.M. of 07-06- 2025 except for those cases whereby State Government exempts and allows for whitelisting,” it added.

