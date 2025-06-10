On Monday (9th June), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all Indian citizens to participate in ‘Jan Man Survey’ – a unique initiative that allows everyone to share their opinion on government policies and matters of national importance.

The survey is a part of a larger exercise to ensure active engagement of common citizens in the country’s democratic process, coinciding with ’11 years of Seva’ of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The government is seeking feedback from the general public so as to address their concerns better and shape future policies accordingly.

Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva https://t.co/HSPUQwa4g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025

As part of this unique initiative, PM Modi tweeted on Monday (9th June), “Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva.”

Everything to know about ‘Jan Man Survey’

The interactive and dynamic survey is hosted on the Narendra Modi/ NaMo app (which is available on both Android and iOS). After providing login details, the ‘Jan Man Survey’ can be accessed from the homepage of the app.

A total of 15 questions are asked during the course of the test, which takes about 2 minutes from start to completion. Most questions have multiple choices, while some question require users to rate the answer on a slider.

Screengrab of the Jan Man Survey

Here are the 15 questions asked during the survey –

How has India’s approach to counter-terrorism evolved in the last decade? How secure do you feel as a citizen, considering the government’s actions against national security threats? Do you believe India’s voice is being heard and respected more internationally today than before? Which of the following developments since 2014 do you consider most significant for India? Which of the following Digital India products or services have you used most in the past 12 months? With the vision of ‘Women-led Development,’ what are the most significant improvements that you have witnessed? How have government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and reforms in education expanded the scope of opportunities for youth? In your opinion, how has the ‘Make in India’ initiative impacted the manufacturing sector? Which of the following has made you feel proud and more connected to our culture and heritage? Which of the following visions for India’s growth do you feel most aligned with? Which of the following initiatives do you believe have been truly transformational with respect to governance and national growth? Which of the following infrastructure developments have you or your family personally benefited from in the past few years? How would you assess the presence and responsiveness of your local and national representative in addressing public concerns in your area? How would you evaluate the progress toward building a Viksit Bharat and it’s alignment with your aspirations? To what extent do you feel inspired and involved in contributing to India’s development journey?”

Certificate of Completion of Jan Man Survey

On completion of the survey, participants are rewarded with 75 points and a certificate of completion.

Impact of the ‘Jan Man Survey’

According to government sources, the unique initiative of the Modi government received an overwhelming response from the public. A whopping 5 lakh Indian citizens have participated in the survey within 26 hours of launch.

States which recorded the most responses included Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana. As per government sources, 77% of all respondents completed the full survey.

Through this exercise, the Modi government provided all Indian citizens an opportunity to directly express their views about an array of issues pertaining to national security, governance, cultural pride and youth development.

The ‘Jan Man Survey’ has emerged as a critical tool for the government to interact with the public in a meaningful day and ensure that their voices are represented in the country’s development.