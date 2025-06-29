Sunday, June 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPuri Rath Yatra stampede: Odisha govt orders transfer of officials, two cops suspended, probe...
News Reports
Updated:

Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Odisha govt orders transfer of officials, two cops suspended, probe launched

The stampede started when two trucks transporting ritual articles entered the already congested place close to the temple.

OpIndia Staff
Image via The Economic Times

The Odisha government has taken strict action after the tragic stampede near the Gundicha Temple in Puri. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday directed the two top officials, District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Superintendent of Police Vineet Agrawal, to be transferred immediately. Two top cops, DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi, have also been suspended.

The government has ordered an administrative inquiry into the mishap, which will be headed by the Development Commissioner. The CM has also appointed the Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana as the new SP of Puri and STF DIG Pinak Mishra as the new Collector.

Three devotees killed, more than 50 injured 

The accident occurred early on Sunday, 29th June, around 4-5 AM, in the course of the annual Rath Yatra festival. Thousands of devotees had assembled close to the Gundicha Temple in Saradhabali to see the deities riding on their chariots when the stampede occurred.

Three individuals, two of them women, were killed, and more than 50 were injured. Some of the injured were children, while many fainted or were injured in the stampede.

State law minister Harichandan said that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha is investigating the stampede, adding that stringent action against those responsible will be ensured. Odisha DGP YB Khurania said an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

CM Majhi apologises, announces ₹25 lakh for victims’ families

Terming the incident as “unpardonable,” CM Mohan Majhi felt sorry and asked for apology from the devotees. “I apologize on behalf of all devotees of Lord Jagannath,” he said. He also condoled the families of the deceased and wished them strength during this hard time.

The government has declared ₹25 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the victims and assured severe action against whoever will be found guilty of negligence.

Senior Daitapati servitor (sevayat) of the Puri Jagannath Temple, Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra, also expressed his condolences for the victims and urged the administration to ensure proper arrangements for the safety of devotees.

Puri’s titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, expressed shock and sadness over the stampede and offered his condolences to bereaved families. He also urged the Odisha government to carry out a prompt, comprehensive inquiry into the stampede.

Reason behind the stampede

The stampede started when two trucks transporting ritual articles entered the already congested place close to the temple. With over 1,500 devotees collected along a 3-km road, the unexpected motion of vehicles resulted in panic.

Individuals started shoving and pushing in panic, and several fell on top of one another. Some were injured because of suffocation, and others were trampled in the stampede. Witnesses stated that inadequate crowd control and the presence of vehicles exacerbated the situation.

One of the residents also said that although VIPs were given a special entry, ordinary worshippers were compelled to take the exit through a longer path, which led to even more congestion at a single point. Poor traffic management further aggravated the problem.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Sahiba Bano becomes Khushi Tiwari to lure Hindu man after he disclosed his wealth in Aniruddhacharya’s show, then kills him with husband’s...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA Madan Mitra over his comments blaming the victim of law college rape case, says his comments...

OpIndia Staff -

Internal rift widens in TMC after Kolkata rape case, Kalyan Banerjee drags Mohua Moitra’s recent marriage after she called him misogynist, calls her ‘most...

OpIndia Staff -

Those who imposed emergency murdered the constitution: Here are the highlights from the 123rd episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -

Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra: Read how over 1500 RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services to the devotees

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Three women arrested for attempt to convert students outside a school in Raipur, insulted Hindu Gods and claimed Christianity will make them smarter

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu girls on Instagram; Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

Attempt to censor reporting of ‘love jihad’ in media? Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects petition of Maruf Ahmad Khan

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: BNP leader Fazor Ali rapes Hindu woman at knifepoint in Cumilla, disturbing video of the incident surfaces online. Here is what we know...

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress distances itself from comments of Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra on Law College rape case, says it strongly condemns the same

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com