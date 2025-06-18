In a major development in the Sambhal violence case, police have filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals, including Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Suhail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood. The chargesheet of over 1,000 pages was submitted before the special MP/MLA court on Tuesday.

The case pertains to communal violence that broke out in Sambhal last year against an ASI survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. This chargesheet has been filed in the case related to crime number 335, in which Ziaur Rahman Barq and Suhail Iqbal along with 700 to 800 unknown people have been made accused.

The police investigation has found that inflammatory speeches and incitement to violence led to the outbreak, resulting in arson, stone-pelting, and damage to public and private property.

According to the chargesheet, SP MP Barq is accused of inciting the crowd by giving provocative speeches before the violence. Suhail Iqbal is also alleged to have played a key role in mobilizing the crowd.

Four people were killed in the violence while over 30 policemen and administrative officers were injured.

According to officials, the chargesheet is based on electronic evidence, including video footage, call data records, and witness testimonies. The accused face multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, incitement, and damage to public property under various sections of the IPC and other relevant laws.

Police sources say that the investigation was thorough and impartial. “We have strong digital and forensic evidence. This is a case against instigators, not communities,” an official said.