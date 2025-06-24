Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeLawSC considers guidelines for issuing OBC certificates to children of single mothers without paternal...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

SC considers guidelines for issuing OBC certificates to children of single mothers without paternal documents

The apex court also noted the submission of the petitioners that guidelines in this regard have been issued with respect to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and that similar guidelines may be laid down in the present matter also.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday (June 23, 2025), flagged the issue of a lack of guidelines regarding the issuance of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) certificates to the children of a single mother. Considering the importance of the matter, a bench of Justices KV Vishwanathan and N Kotishwar Singh listed the matter for a final hearing on July 22, 2025.

The top court was hearing a single mother’s plea seeking issuance of OBC certificates to her children, based on her own caste-status. The plea stated that the present guidelines, in this regard, only provide for the issuance of OBC certificates by considering the OBC certificate through a paternal lineage.

Thus, it causes grave hardship to single mothers, the plea added. During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), who appeared for the Union of India, stated that they had already filed a counter-affidavit (response to the plea), in which they stated that the State governments are empowered to form and issue guidelines regarding the matter.

“The present petition raises an important issue about issuance of OBC certificate to children of single mother where the mother belongs to OBC category. The claim of the petitioner is certificate should be issued on the basis of the certificate held by single mother. The grievance of the petitioner is that present guidelines seem to provide for…considering the OBC certificate issued to any paternal blood relative as the basis. According to the petitioner, this causes grave hardship to single mothers,“ the court order reads.

Noting this submission, the apex court asked the petitioner to send a copy of their plea to all State governments so that they may decide to file their respective responses over the same. The top court flagged another related issue that may arise in situations where the children, for whom the OBC certificate is sought through their maternal lineage, are born out of an inter-caste marriage. In such a situation, would the children be entitled to avail a caste-certificate through their maternal lineage or their paternal lineage, the Supreme Court asked the counsels.

The apex court also noted the submission of the petitioners that guidelines in this regard have been issued with respect to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and that similar guidelines may be laid down in the present matter also.

“You have to see and say what happens if the single mother had inter-caste marriage…Problem will arise if there is inter-caste marriage. They have resolved it for SC/ST…they said what happens if mother is SC/ST and father is not…they still say you cannot deny the benefit if the child is brought up in surrounding of the mother…similarly, those issues have to be sorted out in the final hearing of this matter…”, Justice Viswanathan

Justice Viswanathan further stated that the concept of the creamy layer will continue to apply, as it is applicable to income.

After hearing all parties, the SC said that this is an important issue that needs to be resolved. Thus, it listed the matter for a final hearing on 22nd July.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Supreme Court comes to the rescue of Wazahat Khan, who had insulted Hindu Gods and filed FIR against Sarmishta Panoli for ‘insulting’ Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the grave nature of his comments against Hindu deities, the apex court is showing leniency to Wazahat Khan. And it is exemplified through directives such as no coercive action, stay on arrest in FIRs outside West Bengal and consideration for clubbing of all cases.
News Reports

Wire tapes of main suspect Parmar erased, all but 1 accused walked free: On 40 years of Air India Kanishka bombing, a look at...

Anurag -
The Air India Kanishka bombing investigation collapsed under systemic negligence, erased evidence, and a climate of fear. A 2010 inquiry confirmed Canada’s failure to deliver justice in its deadliest-ever terror attack.

Pune: Muslim woman hurls meat at Ashadi Wari procession organized by Hindus, says ‘do whatever you want, I am not afraid of anyone’ when...

What, and who after the Ayatollahs? Israel and US want regime change in Iran, but what comes after that may be just chaos and...

Assembly Bypoll results 2025: Read how BJP, Congress, AAP and TMC fared in these elections

Strait of Hormuz blockade, strikes on US Bases, or proxy escalation: What options does Iran have to retaliate after US bombs its nuclear sites?

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com