Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAmazon in USA tells its staff, 'relocate or resign': How the corporate giant's new...
News Reports
Updated:

Amazon in USA tells its staff, ‘relocate or resign’: How the corporate giant’s new policy is affecting employees

The employees have been given 30 days to make a decision whether they will relocate or resign. If the employee decides to relocate, he will get 60 more days to make the move.

OpIndia Staff
ED has summoned Amazon officials to investigate deal
Image Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon’s new workers’ policy has sent shockwaves through its employees. The new policy states that an employee must relocate to a new major city hub, primarily in Seattle, Arlington, or Washington, DC, and if not ready, they must resign. These two options have put the employees in a bind as they either have to uproot their families and move to a major city, or face job termination.

The employees have been given 30 days to make a decision whether they will relocate or resign. If the employee decides to relocate, he will get 60 more days to make the move. The news was not shared with the affected employees in an official announcement; instead, it was communicated in one-on-one meetings.

Why is Amazon forcing employees to relocate

In a statement to Reuters, Amazon said it is a ‘visionary strategy’ to align teams with its business roadmap. A company spokesperson told Reuters, “ As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently and to better align with our business roadmap, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles within the Books organization.”

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, said building a large team is not the path to advancement for the company, rather, e-commerce achieves more with fewer resources. He said that the company is planning a layoff as well in the coming years, while hinting that Artificial Intelligence can do a lot than an individual nowadays. Jassy also said that AI will lead to cutting jobs at his own company. 

The relocation policy has also been introduced to keep the workers in close touch with their managers across the countries.

Impact on affected employees

A person who does not wish to relocate has to resign without getting a severance package. A redundancy payment, which acts as an emergency door for many to rescue them from sudden financial instability, is also closed. Mid-career professionals and parents with established roots are especially distressed by the decision. Many are unwilling to uproot themselves from communities they’ve been part of for years.

A prediction realized

The CEO had also predicted a layoff recently, where he said the company will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other kinds of jobs. He had also asked the employees to be cautious about AI as it may replace them in future. Over the past five years, Amazon has already laid off approximately 27,000 employees.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -
It’s telling enough that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had to lean on a Newslaundry report to prop up their bogus ‘vote chori’ claims but the fact that its authors are rabid Hinduphobes exposes just how low the party has sunk.
News Reports

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -
OpIndia’s RTI reveals state-wise dog bite cases across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh leading. Despite crores spent on ABC drives, millions suffer annually, while rabies deaths remain grossly under-reported in government records.

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com