Wednesday, June 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsValmiki scam: ED raids premises of one Congress MP and three MLAs in Karnataka...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Valmiki scam: ED raids premises of one Congress MP and three MLAs in Karnataka in connection with multi-crore scam

The alleged scam surfaced after the superintendent of corporation accounts, Chandrasekharan P was found dead on 21 May 2024.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders E Tukaram, Nara Bharath Reddy and J N Ganesh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to four Congress leaders in the Ballari district in Karnataka on Wednesday (11th June). As per reports, the raids were conducted at several locations connected with Congress Ballari MP E Tukaram, and Congress MLAs, Nara Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, N T Srinivas and former Minister B Nagendra and his close aide Govardhan Reddy.

As per reports, the central agency searched five locations in Ballari and three sites in Bengaluru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids are reportedly related to the investigation of an embezzlement of funds worth crores from the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KVSTDCL). The money was allegedly used to fund the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

In its chargesheet filed last year, the ED said that two of Nagendra’s personal assistants and an associate “admitted” to handling large sums of money. It added that the three MLAs ensured that the cash was disbursed to voters and party workers in their respective constituencies.

What is the Valmiki Scam

The alleged scam surfaced after the superintendent of corporation accounts, Chandrasekharan P was found dead on 21 May 2024. A suicide note recovered from him mentioned about an unauthorised trabsfer of ₹187 crore from the corporation, out of which, ₹88.62 crore was illegally deposited into IT company accounts and cooperative bank in Hyderabad. This is resulted in the suspension of two officials and the resignation of Karnataka Tribal Welfare and Sports Minister Nagendra, who was later arrested by the agency. The corporation, set up in 2006, aimed at the socio-economic development of Scheduled Tribe communiyies in the state by running welfare schemes for them.

The investigation in the case is being carried out by the Karnataka Police, the CBI and the ED.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi and 4 other accused remanded to 8-day police custody by Meghalaya court, police say they have adequate evidence

ANI -

4 railway officers suspended for providing unsuitable train with broken coaches to transport BSF soldiers from Tripura to Kashmir, rack replaced after issue raised

ANI -

With indigenous 5th generation AMCA not expected before 2035, India actively considering Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, no plan for American F-35: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Atif al-Awlaki, the Al-Qaeda terrorist who issued a ‘kill list’ including Trump, Vance and Musk, and said American Muslims should wage jihad

Shraddha Pandey -

From Chenab Bridge in Kashmir to Vizhinjam Port in Kerala: How Modi govt is transforming the nation—one mega project at a time

Anurag -

Good news for passengers: Indian Railways plans to prepare train reservation chart 24 hours ahead of departure

OpIndia Staff -

Violence erupts in Maheshtala in WB after Hindus prevent encroachment of temple land – Shiva Mandir vandalised, vehicles torched, several cops injured in stone...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka caste census junked: Congress fails its own social justice pitch days after Rahul Gandhi accused Centre of not getting it done properly

Aditi -

As netizens outrage over new AC temperature rules, understand why the rules are being introduced, their impact on Indian homes and how they compare...

Shraddha Pandey -

CBI files chargesheet against 8 including Local Law Officer of French Embassy in Schengen Visa fraud case, India’s first Silver Notice was issued to...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com