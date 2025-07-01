Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNews Reports1.29 lakh bigha land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens freed in 4...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

1.29 lakh bigha land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens freed in 4 years, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Today, the land in Garukhuti, once occupied illegally, has been converted into productive agricultural fields. This is the model we aim to replicate across encroached areas in Assam," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

OpIndia Staff
File Picture
File Image

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that around 29 lakh bighas (nearly 10 lakh acres) of land in Assam is reported to be occupied by “Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens.” He mentioned that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took office in 2021, a campaign was initiated to reclaim the property but they encountered international pressure to cease these actions.

He made the shocking disclosures on 21st July during a function commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Multipurpose Agricultural Project at Garukhuti in the Darang district.

This project commenced in 2021, and to date, 77,420 bighas of land (25,500 acres) have been cleared of encroachments.

“Today, the land in Garukhuti, once occupied illegally, has been converted into productive agricultural fields. This is the model we aim to replicate across encroached areas in Assam,” he conveyed.

According to media reports, Sarma remarked, “After the successful execution of the campaign in the Darang district, the initiative was also extended to Borsola, Lumding, Burhapahar, Pabha, Batadrava, Chapar and Paikan. In the last four years, we have reclaimed 1.29 lakh bigha (around 43,000 acres) of occupied land. A considerable portion of it is now being allocated for forest development and the citizens of the state.”

He declared, “If anyone believes that after two or three campaigns we will be intimidated, not confront them directly and bow down, they are mistaken. The martyrs of the Assam Movement will certainly be avenged.” He mentioned that during the Assam Movement from 1983 to 1985, there was a prevailing sense of defeat and many individuals had “surrendered” to the Congress which changed the political trajectory of the state.

Shankar-Madhav became Shankar-Azan

Sarma pointed out that, at a certain point, we started referring to Shankar-Madhav as Shankar-Azan. Azan Peer will continue to maintain his pivotal role, yet Madhav (Madhavdev) also has his own significant position. It is only then that our “caste” can be preserved. Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev are esteemed Vaishnav saints in Assam whereas Azan Peer was a Muslim sage who arrived there from Iraq during the 17th century.

Over 1000 bighas of land cleared in Goalpara

The Himanta government is actively involved in measures to safeguard the state’s demographic composition. As part of the drive, encroached lands have been reclaimed in various locations. On 12th July, an eviction operation took place in the Paikan Reserve Forest located in the Goalpara district. 140 hectares (equivalent to 1038 to 1040 bighas) of forest land had been unlawfully taken over predominantly by Muslims.

Tejas Mariswamy, the Divisional Forest Officer of Goalpara outlined that 1,080 families had built houses in this area. The majority of these individuals were Muslims who had migrated from adjacent regions or Bangladesh. A total of 36 bulldozers were utilized during the action and the region was divided into 6 distinct blocks. Nearly 2,500 to 2,700 structures, including houses and shops were dismantled. Over 1,000 police officers and forest guards were deployed for security purposes.

Mamata Banerjee cries “atrocities on Bengalis”

A war of words broke out on social media between Sarma and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the removal of infiltrators and illegal occupation in Assam. She complained that the administration is persecuting the Bengali community in Assam by singling them out, labeling it as the BJP’s divisive agenda.

However, Sarma responded that it is not the Bengalis but rather Muslim infiltrators who are being expelled from Assam. He also referenced a statement from the Supreme Court which characterized infiltration as an external invasion.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it quits: Read how he kept questioning the judiciary, seeking accountability and objecting to their overreach

Shraddha Pandey -
In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Jagdeep Dhankhar invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution to make his resignation effective immediately. Citing ongoing health challenges, he stated his intention to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”
News Reports

Former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, found guilty of ₹64 crore bribery, misused her power to sanction loans of ₹300 cr to Videocon:...

OpIndia Staff -
The tribunal further endorses the Enforcement Directorate’s case, claiming her inability to disclose her conflict of interest, and at the same time, the loan sanction violated ICICI Bank’s internal policies.

Major plot mistake in Special Ops S2: How did the makers, and the ‘top scientist’ character miss this basic fact about Nuclear Power Plants?

Klaus Schwab made World Economic Forum manipulate data to make Brexit look like a failure, India’s ranking was tampered with as well, internal investigation...

Nadeem and his aides wanted to stir riots during Kanwar Yatra, peddled Pakistani video with the fake narrative of ‘Bajrang Dal killing children’: Here...

Will the Opposition waste Rs 189 crore this Monsoon Session?Modi govt ready for debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’, yet disruption continues: Here’s how chaos has...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it quits: Read how he kept questioning the judiciary, seeking accountability and objecting to their overreach

Shraddha Pandey -

Former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, found guilty of ₹64 crore bribery, misused her power to sanction loans of ₹300 cr to Videocon:...

OpIndia Staff -

Major plot mistake in Special Ops S2: How did the makers, and the ‘top scientist’ character miss this basic fact about Nuclear Power Plants?

Anurag -

Klaus Schwab made World Economic Forum manipulate data to make Brexit look like a failure, India’s ranking was tampered with as well, internal investigation...

OpIndia Staff -

Nadeem and his aides wanted to stir riots during Kanwar Yatra, peddled Pakistani video with the fake narrative of ‘Bajrang Dal killing children’: Here...

OpIndia Staff -

Will the Opposition waste Rs 189 crore this Monsoon Session?Modi govt ready for debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’, yet disruption continues: Here’s how chaos has...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Ex-Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who had flagged danger of Love Jihad as early as 2010, dies aged 101

OpIndia Staff -

21st July 1993: How Mamata Banerjee used election conspiracy theory and an ill-managed protest march against CPIM to gain power in West Bengal

Dibakar Dutta -

Bills in Monsoon Session 2025: From shipping reforms to tax overhaul, here’s what Parliament may take up

OpIndia Staff -

Agra conversion racket: Mastermind Abdul Rehman arrested from Delhi, missing Haryana girl rescued from his home

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com