Largely irrelevant after losing power in New Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has resorted to instigating people against the government’s action on illegal encroachments. The Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the Maha Panchayat to be held on 13th July 2025, against the demolition drive in Anangpur in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The party has appealed to the youth of 360 villages of Delhi rural to reach the Maha Panchayat of Anangpur Sangharsh Samiti in maximum numbers.

Addressing a press conference on 11th July, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “To protect our village, we appeal to the youth from all 360 villages of Delhi, especially the younger generation, to join us on 13th July at the Mahapanchayat in Anangpur. Together, we will plan a united strategy to resist the government’s actions,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj while addressing a press conference.

VIDEO | Delhi: "To protect our village, we appeal to the youth from all 360 villages of Delhi, especially the younger generation, to join us on 13th (July) at the Mahapanchayat in Anangpur. Together, we will plan a united strategy to resist the government's actions," said AAP… pic.twitter.com/oatgwVowDD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2025

The AAP leader alleged that the government has already acquired the land in question. Now, the government is trying to forcibly snatch whatever little land is left from the villagers. The AAP leader said that his party oppose this and a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party will also participate in the Maha Panchayat. He has also called upon all the workers of AAP to reach Anangpur.

Faridabad Aravalis, illegal encroachments and politics

Anangpur is a historic village in Faridabad and comes under the Aravali forest region. This region is protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) of 1990. This restricts non-forest activities in reserve forest land across 10 districts, including Haryana’s Faridabad.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court stated that Aravali land protected under PLPA (special orders) should be treated as forest, with provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, and any illegal structures should be demolished. This was followed by a 2013 National Green Tribunal (NGT) order banning non-forest activities in the protected forest land.

Subsequently, over 5,000 notices warning of demolition were served to property owners across Faridabad as part of the intensified crackdown on illegal structures

In December 2023, the Haryana government undertook a ground-truthing exercise and identified 6793 illegal structures across four villages in Faridabad: 5,948 in Anangpur, 339 in Ankhir, 313 in Lakkarpur, and 193 in Mewla Maharajpur. These illegal structures include houses, farmhouses, and banquet halls constructed on protected forest land.

Notably, reports say that the Forest Department has cleared encroachments at 85 of the 730 protected forest areas in Faridabad’s Aravali region.

In Anangpur, several villagers are opposed to the encroachment clearance drive, citing the village’s historical significance. It is said that this village was founded by Anangpal Tomar over 1,300 years ago. On 3rd July, three people were arrested in Anangpur for attacking a demolition team and police. The arrested trio were booked for obstructing government work.

In an attempt to exploit the local fury over the demolition drive in Anangpur and nearby 12 villages, the Aam Aadmi Party has lent support to the upcoming Mahapanchayat and is also instigating people against action on illegal encroachments.

So far, over 200 illegal structures have been reported to have been razed in Anangpur, while around 6000 are marked for removal. The Forest Department is also reviewing records in Lakkarpur to continue the anti-encroachment drive.

In Anangpur, the demolition drive has been ongoing for about 20 days, and the Forest Department, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, has demolished about 80 big farm houses so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar has assured the affected locals that none of the legitimate houses will be demolished. However, the residents of Anangpur remain concerned.

The anti-encroachment drive is being undertaken on the orders of the Supreme Court, and the Forest Department has to submit the report of the action to the Supreme Court by the end of July. Yet, the Aam Aadmi Party is politicising the court-ordered action for its own gains. By inciting Delhi youth to head to Faridabad to protest against a court-ordered action, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to derail the encroachment clearance drive simply expand its appeal beyond Delhi by positioning itself as the ‘defender’ of the distressed communities in Haryana ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.