Sunday, July 6, 2025
Updated:

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested in attempt to murder case in Gujarat’s Dediapada

The incident occurred on Saturday, 5th July, at a meeting convened at the prant office in Dediapada, a part of Vasava's assembly constituency.

OpIndia Staff
MLA Chaitar Vasava with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Hindustan Times)

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava was arrested on Saturday night on serious charges, including attempt to murder, after a violent incident during an official gathering at Dediapada in Narmada district of Gujarat

The police said the incident occurred on Saturday, 5th July, at a meeting convened at the prant office in Dediapada, a part of Vasava’s assembly constituency. All hell broke loose when Vasava was annoyed at his nominee not being added to the ‘Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko’ (ATVT) committee, a local-level coordinating committee.

According to the FIR registered at the Dediapada police station, Vasava is accused of starting to abuse the woman president of the Sagbara taluka panchayat. Even when Dediapada taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava attempted to intervene, the MLA allegedly hurled a mobile phone towards him, hitting him on the head. 

The complaint also alleges that MLA tried to assault Sanjay Vasava again with a glass this time, but was foiled by the police in time. Still, the glass shattered, and the MLA reportedly dragged the pieces of glass towards the complainant, threatening to kill him. Sanjay Vasava managed to escape somehow. The MLA is said to have also damaged the chair, which was kept in the office. 

An FIR was subsequently registered at Dediapada police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult) and 324 (3) (damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After the arrest, Dediapada came under tension. To avoid any more trouble, the local administration imposed Section 144, prohibiting groups of more than four individuals in the town.

AAP leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, however, was not pleased with the arrest. He blamed the BJP for arresting AAP volunteers after their party’s bypoll victory in Visavadar recently.

In an X post, Kejriwal said that the BJP is upset over losing and is employing arrests to intimidate AAP leaders. “But this is their biggest mistake,” he said, stating that people in Gujarat are now fed up with the BJP dictatorship and will give them a tough response.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

