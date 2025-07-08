Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son-in-law appointed as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium

Gautam Ashwin Ankhad has been practising as an advocate for a long time in the Bombay High Court and specialises in commercial, contract, and arbitration matters. His name was initially forwarded by the Bombay High Court Collegium in consultation with the two seniormost judges of the High Court.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, son-in-law of the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has been appointed as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court. A notification of the Ministry of Law & Justice, dated July 4, 2025, confirmed the appointment of Ankhad and Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar by the President of India as Additional Judges in the Bombay High Court for a period of two years.

Gautam Ashwin Ankhad has been practising as an advocate for a long time in the Bombay High Court and specialises in commercial, contract, and arbitration matters. His name was initially forwarded by the Bombay High Court Collegium in consultation with the two seniormost judges of the High Court. Thereafter, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Ankhad’s name to the central government in September 2024. The President, finally, issued the order for his appointment on the recommendation of the central government. Ankhad’s appointment as an Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court has raised several eyebrows as the selection process is recommendation-based and is not much transparent.

The appointment of an additional judge in a High Court is governed by Article 224 (1) of the Constitution of India. The provision allows the appointment of an additional judge in the High Court by the President after consulting the Supreme Court Collegium in case there is a temporary increase in the workload of the High Court. The appointment is made for a period of a maximum of 2 years.

