In a shocking incident, an attempt to abduct comedian Ratan Ranjan was made by some people on Thursday (24th July, 2025). When the miscreants failed to pull him into their car, a white Scorpio, they tried to run him over, as per Ranjan’s complaint. The attackers, one of whom has been identified as Delhi Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra, drove away after Ranjan foiled their abduction attempt and alerted everyone by shouting. However, he sustained injuries on his right thumb.

Ratan Ranjan posted a video of the incident on X, in which he can be seen chasing the car, which is speeding away, to record its number. The video is being widely shared on social media.

आज दिनांक 24/7/25 को समय 1:20 बजे मिनट रोड ब्रिज के नीचे में वीडियो शूट कर रहा था अचानक एक स्कॉर्पियो N गाड़ी नंबर T0525HR8324A मिंटो ब्रिज के पास आई जिसमें दिल्ली यूथ कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष अक्षय लाकरा और उसके साथी ने मेरा अपहरण करने की कोशिश की और मुझे गाड़ी से कुचलकर मारने की… pic.twitter.com/vnWKtUrsVp — Ratan Ranjan (@RatanRanjan_) July 24, 2025

This incident occurred when Ratan Ranjan was walking towards ITO after giving an interview posing as Kejriwal to some YouTubers near Minto Bridge. He has filed a complaint with DCP Delhi naming Akshay Lakra.

Speaking to OpIndia regarding the incident, Ratan Ranjan said that he was giving an interview to some YouTubers posing as Arvind Kejriwal near Minto Bridge at around 1.30 pm on Thursday (24 July 2025). Meanwhile, he noticed that a white Scorpio car arrived and stopped at some distance. Two people sitting in the car did a recce. After giving the interview, Ranjan started going towards the ITO and saw that the same car was following him.

As Ranjan reached near the BJP central office, people in a car came to him claiming to be his supporters. “They grabbed my collar and said that they had been looking for me for a long time. “You make videos against us (Congress), we will not spare you,” they allegedly said. When Ranjan ran towards the media gate of the BJP office to escape, the attackers caught him by the collar from behind and attempted to pull him into the car. A scuffle took place between the attackers and Ranjan as they kept threatening that they would teach him a lesson for making videos against the Congress.

Somehow, Ranjan managed to free himself from the grip of the attackers and ran away. He recorded a video of the attackers running away after attacking him. According to Ranjan, there were two people in the car, and Akshay Lakra was in the driving seat.

About 15 days ago, comic Ratan Ranjan made a video about the Congress party’s announcement of the distribution of sanitary pads to women in Bihar. Outraged by Ranjan’s video, the Congress party filed more than 6 cases against Ranjan in different parts of the country.

Ranjan, who hails from the Vaishali district of Bihar, has been making political mimicry videos for a long time during elections by mimicking politicians on different issues. The attack on him in broad daylight for merely making a video on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about Congress’s approach towards freedom of speech.