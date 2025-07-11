The connection between the Conversion racket leader Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari has come to light. Investigations by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are ongoing. They are probing illegal funding, benami assets, and mafia links. Authorities have confirmed that bulldozers will continue to demolish illegal properties tied to the gang. The crackdown is part of a larger campaign against organized crime in the state.

Key findings from the investigation

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has confirmed that Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba had close ties with Mukhtar Ansari’s criminal syndicate. For 15 years, he used these connections to secure funding and carry out land deals.

Investigators have uncovered a vast financial network. Over ₹106 crore from Gulf countries was routed through more than 40 bank accounts linked to Jamaluddin, his associate Nasreen (also known as Neetu), and front organisations like Asvi Enterprises and Asvi Charitable Trust. This money was used to buy land in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, including a plot in Lonavala worth ₹200 crore.

The probe also exposed a conversion racket. Vulnerable Hindu women, laborers, and widows were targeted. They were coerced into converting through false marriage promises, financial offers, or threats. There was even a “rate list” that set higher payments for converting women from certain castes, such as ₹15-16 lakh for Brahmin and Thakurs, ₹10-12 lakh for OBC and ₹8-10 lakh for other castes.

Bulldozers on illegal properties

For three consecutive days, 10+ bulldozers razed Jamaluddin’s 3 bigha Madhupur mansion. The property was illegally built on government land registered under Nasreen’s name. Apart from that, additional structures including an unauthorized college, hospital and madrassa spanning 6 bighas on gram samaj land were destroyed. District magistrate Pawan Agarwal affirmed, “strict action against illegal encroachments is part of our zero-tolerance policy”.

Legal and international dimensions

A multi-agency investigation is underway. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to trace foreign funding. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is pursuing charges under the UP Gangster Act and the Conversion Law.

Jamaluddin and Nasreen have been sent to seven-day police custody. The goal is to uncover possible terror links and identify benami (proxy) assets. Jamaluddin made more than 40 international trips, mainly to Islamic countries, to secure funding. Nasreen and her husband Naveen, who is also under arrest, travelled to Dubai 19 times. Nasreen ’s father, a scrap dealer based in Dubai, is also under investigation.

Government and police response

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned Chhangur’s actions. He called them “anti-social and anti-national.” He promised that all of Chhangur’s assets would be seized.

ADG ATS Amitabh Yash spoke about the complexity of the investigation. He said the syndicate has been operating for 15 years. Their crimes include land fraud, document forgery, and intimidation. He assured that every accomplice, including those inside the government, will be held accountable.

Implications and next Steps

The Ansari link suggests deeper entrenchment of organized crime in religious conversion rackets. With ED joining the probe and bulldozers still operational, further arrests and demolitions are anticipated. Authorities confirm investigations will extend to Maharashtra, where Lonavala land deals and financial channels exemplify the syndicate’s interstate reach.