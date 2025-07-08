Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the state government will take stringent action against Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, who was arrested on 5th July for running an Islamic conversion racket targeting particularly young Hindu girls.

“The Uttar Pradesh government will not tolerate any laxity in matters of law and order. The properties of the accused and all criminals associated with his gang will be confiscated, and strict legal action will be taken against them,” the CM wrote on X.

हमारी सरकार बहन-बेटियों की गरिमा और सुरक्षा के प्रति पूर्णतः प्रतिबद्ध है। प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि आरोपी जलालउद्दीन की गतिविधियां समाज विरोधी ही नहीं, बल्कि राष्ट्र विरोधी भी हैं।



उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर किसी प्रकार की ढिलाई नहीं बरतेगी। आरोपी और… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 8, 2025

CM Yogi said that Chhangur Baba will be given an exemplary punishment as per the law. “There is no place in the state for those who disrupt peace, harmony, and the safety of women. They will be punished in accordance with the law in a manner that serves as an example for society,” he said.

Chhangur Baba’s lavish bungalow demolished

Meanwhile, intensifying action against Chhangur Baba, the authorities demolished his lavish bungalow located in the Madhupur village in the Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday (8th July) morning. The demolition was carried out in the presence of the SDM and CO. The bungalow was an illegal construction. An eviction notice was put up on the gate of the residence on Monday (7th July). Inspector-in-charge Awadhesh Raj Singh said that security was ramped up in the area to avoid any untoward situation. However, the authorities faced opposition from the people living in the bungalow. Chhangur’s daughter-in-law, Sabira, created a ruckus before the demolition, alleging that her children were scared. Three notices, in total, were served by authorities before bolldozing the house.

The bungalow was built on a plot of land spanning 3 bighas. The land was registered in the name of Neetu Rohra. Chhangur Baba and his family lived in the bungalow along with Neetu Rohra, her husband, Naveen Rohra and daughter.

An active network in the UAE

Uttar Pradesh ATS is investigating the foreign funding network of Chhangur Baba’s conversion racket. Neetu Rohra, who shared the bungalow with Chhangur Baba, reportedly visited the United Aran Emirates (UAE) 19 times between 2014 and 2019. The agency is looking into the reasons for her trips to the UAE.

The ATS investigation revealed that the religious conversion of Neetu Ruhra, Naveen Rohra and their daughter was at Al Farooq Qamar Bin Khatab Centre, Dubai and was certified by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of Dubai Government on November 16, 2015. However, after examining their passports, the ATS found that they were not in Dubai on the said date.

Chhagur Baba set up fake businesses to whitewash foreing funds

Investigation by the ATS has further revealed that Chhangur Baba was running the conversion racket in a highly organised manner. He set up fake trusts and businesses, namely Aasvi Enterprises, Aasvi Charitable Trust, Aasipia Hasni Hussaini Collection, and Baba Tajuddin Aasvi Boutique, to facilitate the reception of foreign funds. Eight accounts linked to these businesses were opened in 2 banks.

Jamaluddin reportedly deposited Rs 6 lakh from one of his bank accounts into a foreign account. He also transferred Rs 10 lakh through NEFT. Authorities also uncovered suspicious financial transactions from the bank accounts of his associates. He was being assisted by a person named Idul Islam, from Pune, in spreading his conversion racket. In addition to that, he has been purchasing land and setting up bases in different states to operate his conversion racket from there.

According to the STF that led the initial probe against Chhangur Baba, he owns properties worth crores in Pune. He bought a property worth 16 crore in Lonavala, registered in the name of his associate Mohammad Ahmed Khan.

UP Women’s Commision demands death penalty for Chhangur Baba

Expressing outrage against Chhangur Baba and his religious conversion network, the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has demanded stringent action against him. Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan said that Chhangur Baba should be awarded the death penalty. “CM Yogi Adityanath has made a strict law against religious conversion. Now it is the responsibility of society not to remain silent and raise its voice on this issue. Death penalty should be the only punishment for those who force daughters to change their religion through lies, greed and deceit,” she said.

“Our daughters are not a laboratory where the poisonous idea of ​​conversion can be tested. Those who deceive our daughters and take away their religion are enemies of society. Such people should be hanged,” she added.

Similar pattern in Chhangur Baba’s conversion racket and Beawar Muslim Gang

Jamaluddin, originally from the Rehra Maafi village in the Balrampur district, used to sell rings. His fortune turned when he successfully contested the Panchayat elections in 2015 and became the village headman. His influence grew and he then introduced his son Mehboob into politics and made him contest 2022 Panchayat elections. But he lost despite spending huge amounts of money in the election.

However, he amassed massive wealth by operating the conversion racket, and has bought properties worth crores, built showrooms and bungalows and purchased luxury cars using foreign funding.Chhangur Baba’s Islamic conversion racket busted by Uttar Pradesh ATS, involves around 100 crores of foreign funding which was funnelled into 40 accounts.

The money for Chhangur Baba’s Islamic conversion racket was flowing in from the Gulf countries to implement what looks like a long-term Islamisation project. Chhangur Baba used to give money to Muslim men to lure young Hindu women and convert them to Islam. He used to perform the Nikaah of these Muslim with the Hindu girls they lured and converted. Jamaluddin had fixed incentives for converting Hindu girls based on their caste. He fixed ₹15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya woman, ₹10-12 lakhs for OBCs and ₹8-10 lakhs for other castes. This is strikingly similar to the pattern that emerged in the Beawar Muslim gang, where Muslim men targeted school-going Hindu girls, sexually exploited them and forced them to convert to Islam. They had fixed rates for Hindu girls based on their caste.