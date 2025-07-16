Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of having “looted the future of Dalit children” by citing irregularities in the ‘Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme’ which was introduced during the AAP regime in Delhi.

In a detailed ‘X’ post, the Delhi CM stated that the Aam Aadmi Party have insulted the “ideals” of Dr BR Ambedkar and tainted the field of education with their “corrupt” policies.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has looted the future of Dalit children by seizing power in the name of Dalits. They have insulted Babasaheb’s ideals and tainted the sacred field of education with their corrupt policies”, Rekha Gupta wrote on ‘X’.

Alleging financial irregularities in the ‘Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme’, the Delhi CM said that the budget of the scheme was only Rs 15 crore but the AAP government pushed forward files by creating “fake bills” of Rs 142 crore.

वर्ष 2020-21 में ‘आप’ सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही “जय भीम मुख्यमंत्री प्रतिभा विकास योजना” में गंभीर वित्तीय अनियमितताएं सामने आई हैं। इस योजना का बजट सिर्फ ₹15 करोड़ था, लेकिन ‘आप’ सरकार ने ₹142 करोड़ से ज़्यादा के फर्ज़ी बिलों वाली फाइलों को आगे बढ़ा दिया।



Rekha Gupta noted that AAP made claims in the name of Dalit children who were supposed to receive coaching without documents, applications without signatures, and the claims of many institutions were found to be 100% fake.

CM Gupta informed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will investigate the matter and stated that the AAP, which “indulged” in corruption in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, will have to “account” for every single penny.

Rekha Gupta vowed that AAP’s “true” face will be exposed in front of the public, stating that their “politics” has always been about “pretence” against Dalits.

