Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses AAP of financial irregularities in Jai Bhim Chief Minister...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses AAP of financial irregularities in Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme, says the party looted the future of Dalit children

In a detailed 'X' post, the Delhi CM stated that the Aam Aadmi Party have insulted the "ideals" of Dr BR Ambedkar and tainted the field of education with their "corrupt" policies.

ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of having “looted the future of Dalit children” by citing irregularities in the ‘Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme’ which was introduced during the AAP regime in Delhi.

In a detailed ‘X’ post, the Delhi CM stated that the Aam Aadmi Party have insulted the “ideals” of Dr BR Ambedkar and tainted the field of education with their “corrupt” policies.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has looted the future of Dalit children by seizing power in the name of Dalits. They have insulted Babasaheb’s ideals and tainted the sacred field of education with their corrupt policies”, Rekha Gupta wrote on ‘X’.

Alleging financial irregularities in the ‘Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme’, the Delhi CM said that the budget of the scheme was only Rs 15 crore but the AAP government pushed forward files by creating “fake bills” of Rs 142 crore.

“In the year 2020-21, serious financial irregularities have come to light in the “Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme” run by the ‘AAP’ government. The budget for this scheme was only ₹15 crore, but the ‘AAP’ government pushed forward files with fake bills amounting to over ₹142 crore”, the ‘X’ post said.

Rekha Gupta noted that AAP made claims in the name of Dalit children who were supposed to receive coaching without documents, applications without signatures, and the claims of many institutions were found to be 100% fake.

“Claims were made in the name of Dalit children who were supposed to receive coaching, without documents, applications without signatures, and the claims of many institutions were found to be 100% fake”, she wrote on ‘X’.

CM Gupta informed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will investigate the matter and stated that the AAP, which “indulged” in corruption in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, will have to “account” for every single penny.

“The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will now investigate these financial irregularities. Very soon, the truth will be separated from the lies. The Aam Aadmi Party, which indulged in corruption in the name of Baba Saheb, will have to account for every single paisa”, the ‘X’ post said.

Rekha Gupta vowed that AAP’s “true” face will be exposed in front of the public, stating that their “politics” has always been about “pretence” against Dalits.

“The politics of ‘AAP’ has always been about pretense in the name of Dalits, but when it came to fulfilling responsibilities, they did not hesitate to rob the very rights of those they claimed to represent. Now their true face will be exposed before the public”, Rekha Gupta wrote on ‘X’.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US warns India, China, and Brazil against doing business with Russia, threatens to impose tariffs: Read how the Trump’s tariff bluff won’t stop sovereign...

Chandrani Das -
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the US has extended its support to Ukraine by providing the Patriot air defense system which is a powerful tool that can detect and intercept incoming missiles. The close alliance between these two nations has triggered discomfort among other countries
News Reports

Syrian govt led by former ISIS terrorist Ahmed al-Sharaa unleashes brutal crackdown on Druze community: All you need to know about the Sweida violence

Rukma Rathore -
The Druze minorities have been ceaselessly under attack in Syria under the administration of former Islamic terrorist, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Fearing wipe-out, Maoists kill two teachers in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being informers, read how the Naxals have been targeting innocent civilians for years

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

Thousands of Afghans, including former military officials secretly brought into the UK after Taliban takeover, over 400 million pounds spent on relocation so far

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US warns India, China, and Brazil against doing business with Russia, threatens to impose tariffs: Read how the Trump’s tariff bluff won’t stop sovereign...

Chandrani Das -

Syrian govt led by former ISIS terrorist Ahmed al-Sharaa unleashes brutal crackdown on Druze community: All you need to know about the Sweida violence

Rukma Rathore -

Nagpur stray dog menace: Bombay HC slams police, NMC after child dies fleeing canine

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi and Congress jump in to cash on the political outrage over Odisha college student’s death, while NSUI has been mocking and maligning...

Shraddha Pandey -

Fearing wipe-out, Maoists kill two teachers in Chhattisgarh on suspicion of being informers, read how the Naxals have been targeting innocent civilians for years

Shriti Sagar -

Union Cabinet approves Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years, 1.7 crore farmers to be benefited in 100 districts

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh demolishes Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house after vandalism of Tagore and Mujibur Rahman’s homes: How Islamists are wiping out country’s ‘Hindu’ cultural heritage

Chandrani Das -

Karnataka govt scraps Aerospace Park project after failure in land acquisition, Andhra Pradesh steps in, minister says 8000 acres of land ‘just outside Bengaluru’...

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: Hindu transgenders accuse Muslim peers of forced conversion, infecting them with HIV syringes upon refusal; SIT to probe

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Intekhab Haider arrested for rape and blackmail of a Hindu woman and forcing her to convert, victim’s friend Reena Bano already arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com