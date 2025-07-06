Muharram processions are being taken out across the country. Disputes are now emerging regarding these processions. There have been incidents of fighting in many places. There have been complaints of arbitrary permissions and abuse in some places. In view of this, the local administration is on alert and heavy security forces have been deployed.

The controversy over the permission of the Muharram procession at Kumbalgarh Fort in Rajsamand, Rajasthan has been going on for five days. Muslim organisations are adamant about taking out the Muharram procession, while Hindu organisations are opposing it.

Hindu organisations say that if they do not get permission to go to the fort on Hanuman Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, then Ta’zieh should not be allowed on Muharram as well. On 5th July, Hindu organizations and traders protested by closing the market. A heavy security force has been deployed at the spot.

Violence in Raebareli, UP

There was a fierce controversy during the Muharram procession taken out without permission in Kudha village ofRaebareli, UP on Friday, 4th July. The procession was being taken out from outside the houses. The protesters also raised objectionable slogans. When people objected, Muslims became furious and started violence.

They attacked with sticks and weapons. The attackers broke 4 bikes, an auto and a tractor. The police have registered a case against 150 people including Sajid Ali, Sonu, Phoolbabu, Attu, Amroj, and Shabbir, all residents of Fazil village, under various sections including assault, and vandalism.

Raja Bhaiya’s father detained in Kunda.

Thirteen people, including Raja Uday Pratap Singh, father of former cabinet minister Raja Bhaiya, were put under house arrest in Kunda, Uttar Pradesh, to maintain peace before Muharram.

He has been placed under house arrest from 5 am on Saturday, 5th July to 9 pm on Sunday 6th July. The Kunda administration has been taking this action since 2016.

Security checks at railway stations

In view of Muharram, teams of RPF, GRP and LIU checked the security arrangements of the railways. Luggage and suspicious items of passengers were searched in Demu train number 75117 at Anandnagar railway station.

Security forces also questioned the suspects and appealed to the passengers to report any suspicious items immediately

BJP leader assaulted in Maharajganj

BJP leader Shiv Bhushan Chaubey was assaulted during a Muharram procession in Maharajganj, UP. While he was returning home, the crowd surrounded him abused him and assaulted him.

The police reached the spot rescued the BJP leader and detained three people.

Islamic radicals were seen wearing Palestinian t-shirts

Apart from this, earlier a case had come to light from Srinagar that people were seen roaming around with Palestinian flags in the name of Muharram procession, but now the news is that in Deoria too, a fundamentalist was seen wearing a Palestinian T-shirt in the name of procession, after which the police have taken him into custody.

Muslims clashed with each other in a procession in Azamgarh

Muslim youths clashed with each other during the Muharram procession in Bhuji village of Azamgarh. On one side Shahabuddin and on the other side Sahil, Sameer alias Saddam, Mehboob, Sajid, Sonu alias Sher Ali, Afzal and unknown people were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons. 7 people were injured.

Police say the dispute started after slogans against each other. The police reached the spot and pacified the dispute. Following the complaint of Shahabuddin, 6 people from both sides have been arrested for spreading violence in the case.

Bloody clash at Sealdah railway station in Kolkata

Many Muslim youths armed with swords boarded the local train at the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata. They seriously injured a man while waving a weapon. In the video of the incident, the person can be seen covered in blood. At the same time, blood was seen at various places at the railway station.

The incident took place before Muharram, in which Shia Muslims wave swords and other deadly weapons in memory of the Battle of Karbala.

This is not the first time such a situation has been seen. There are reports of bloodshed and stone pelting every year in Muharram. Hindu festivals are also targeted by violent crowds of Muslims.

