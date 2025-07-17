Thursday, July 17, 2025
Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer Aman Khan uses fake Hindu identity, molests co-worker and forces the victim to convert to Islam

The victim approached the members of the Hindu Tiger Force, who accompanied her to the police station, where she filed a complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Gym trainer Aman Khan as posing as Aman Raj.
Aman Khan forced the victim to convert to Islam. (Images via Amar Ujala, Dainik Bhaskar)

On Tuesday (16th July), a police complaint was filed by a Hindu woman against one Aman Khan in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh for inappropriately touching her and forcing her to convert to Islam.

According to reports, the victim worked as a receptionist at a local gym named Sai Fitness Gym, where the accused Aman Khan worked as a trainer.

As per the Station-in-charge Praveen Kumre, the victim said that Aman Khan used to inappropriately touch her and hurl abuses. Khan also used to force her to convert to Islam, and explain the ‘benefits’ of converting to Islam.

When she refused to convert, Aman Khan threatened that her that he would make her quit her job. She said that several women who worked in her position in the past had to quit because of Aman’s harassment.

The victim said that she complained about Aman’s behaviour to the gym owner earlier, but nothing happened. Thereafter, the victim approached the members of the Hindu Tiger Force, who accompanied her to the police station, where she filed a complaint.

The members of the organisation surrounded the police station and demanded swift action against the culprit. Subsequently, the police reached the gym to arrest Aman Khan, but he had fled by the time they arrived.

Police kept searching for him at several places, including his residence, but he was not found. Later on, on receiving the information that the accused had gone to the gym to take his things, the police reached the gym and nabbed him there.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody. A case under the relevant provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, and section 75 of the BNS has been filed against the accused.

Mukesh Rajak, a member of the Hindu Tiger Force, said Aman Khan used to hide his identity and pose as ‘Aman Raj’ before the women who used to come to the gym for training.

Sanjana Vishwakarma, a member of the Hindu Tiger Force, said that for a long time, the organisation has been receiving complaints about women being touched inappropriately while training at the gym.

But none of them came out to file a formal complaint out of fear. She said that the organisation had asked the administration to shut down the gyms that do not have female trainers.

