Sunday, July 20, 2025
Kerala High Court prohibits use of AI tools by courts to issue orders or reach conclusions, warns action for violations

The High Court has directed that caution should be exercised, as there is a possibility of errors while using AI tools.

ANI
AI generated image

The Kerala High Court on Sunday directed the courts not to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to issue orders.

The High Court has issued special guidelines in this regard for judicial officers and others.

The High Court has directed that cloud-based AI tools, such as ChatGPT, should not be used to issue orders, and action will be taken if these guidelines are violated. The guidelines also clarify that AI should not be used to reach conclusions or issue orders or judgments.

Proper training should be obtained in using AI tools. For this, one should attend a training program held at the Judicial Academy or the High Court. If AI tools are used, they should be approved only. There should be supervision at every stage of use.

The High Court has also clarified that if any anomaly is noticed in the approved AI tools, the IT department of the High Court should be informed. This is the first time that a High Court has issued such an instruction in the country.

Earlier on July 16, the Kerala High Court quashed the driving license exam reforms introduced by the State Transport Commissioner.

The move came after a petition was filed by driving schools, arguing that the new instructions were illogical, unilaterally imposed, and included vehicle bans.

The driving school owners argued that the norms announced were an encroachment on the jurisdiction of the Centre. Accepting this, the High Court single bench quashed the circular issued by the Transport Commissioner and the related orders.

The Kerala government may appeal the decision before a division bench.

The driving license exam reform included increasing the number of license exams to 30 per day and creating a new track, replacing the H Test with a new method.

The recommendations included that vehicles older than 15 years should not be used for tests, and vehicles with foot gears should not be used for two-wheeler license exams.

The announcement also prohibited automatic vehicles and electric cars from being used for the car license exam.

ANI
