Sunday, July 13, 2025
Meet Harsh Vardhan Shringla: Career diplomat and former Foreign Secretary of India, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff
Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Image via Hindustan Times)

On Saturday (12th July), President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s most experienced diplomat. He is a retired Foreign Service officer of the Indian Foreign Service of the 1984 batch. He was the Foreign Secretary of India from January 2020 to April 2022.

During his tenure, he handled big-ticket issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and thereafter served as Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

Over his long career, Shringla has served in significant positions. He has been India’s Ambassador to the US, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

During his time in Washington, he was instrumental in forging greater India-US ties and actively interacted with US lawmakers during delicate negotiations pertaining to Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He is known for his calm nature and deep knowledge of global affairs. Many say he was one of the few Indian diplomats who could handle tough international situations with clarity and balance. During the pandemic, he helped lead the Ministry of External Affairs’ response and managed the massive Vande Bharat Mission that brought back lakhs of Indians from abroad.

Shringla was born in Mumbai and graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He has, over time, earned a reputation for having a clear grasp of India’s foreign policy and for his diplomatic prowess.

His nomination to the Rajya Sabha is viewed as an appreciation of his decades of service to the nation and for his capability to make contributions to public policy and foreign relations even past retirement.

