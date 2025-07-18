Friday, July 18, 2025
Updated:

Mizoram: ASI declares the ancient menhirs in Lianpui village as ‘monument of national importance’

The menhirs, or the ancient upright stones with carvings of pre-Christian Mizo iconography, hold great cultural and historical significance. The uniquely carved stones offer a glance into the life, rituals, customs, and beliefs of the early Mizo people.

OpIndia Staff
The Lianpui village was founded in the 18th century.
Lianpui is the second site in Mizoram to get the ASI recognition. (Image via ANI)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has declared the ancient menhirs located at Lungphun Ropui in Lianpui village of Mizoram as the ‘monuments of national importance’. The site will now be protected and maintained by the central government.

The official announcement was made on 14th July, after a two-month public notification period, which was issued by the central government on 9th February. The notification period is a requirement under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, for inviting objections before bringing a site under national protection. The lengthy process of recognition commenced in 2021 with a preliminary notification in the Gazette of India. On 7th July, the ASI Director (Monuments) visited the site in the village before the final notification was issued.

Image via ANI

Lianpui is a tiny hilly village located around 54 km southeast of Champai town. It was founded by and named after Lusei chief Lianpuia in the 18th century. The village was initially established at Mualbawk before being relocated to its current site. The Lianpui menhirs are the second site in Mizoram to be declared as a monument of national importance by the ASI after the Kawtchhuah Ropui in Vangchhia village. The menhirs, or the ancient upright stones with carvings of pre-Christian Mizo iconography, hold great cultural and historical significance. The uniquely carved stones offer a glance into the life, rituals, customs, and beliefs of the early Mizo people.

“The stones feature carvings of human figures, birds, animals, mithun heads, gongs, and lizards, offering insights into the cultural practices of the Mizo people before the advent of Christianity. These menhirs are arranged into eight alignments—four running north-south and four east-west—suggesting a deliberate and possibly ceremonial layout,” said Vanlalhuma, an archaeologist with Mizoram’s department of art and culture.

The site will now be developed by adding fences, walkways, restrooms, and drinking water facilities to promote tourism in the area.

What are Menhirs?

Menhirs are upright standing large stones found individually or in clusters. They generally bear unique, intricate carvings relating to the communities that created them. Menhirs usually have uneven shapes, often four-sided and are often found placed in circles, semi-circles, ellipses or parallel rows. They are found across continents, including Europe, Asia and Africa, but exist in large numbers in Western Europe. Menhirs are found in various states across India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Some of the famous menhir sites in the world are Stonehenge and Avebury (UK), Mên-an-Tol (Cornwall, UK), Almendres Cromlech (Portugal), Drenthe (Netherlands) and Carnac Stones (France).

