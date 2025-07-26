The Moradabad Police have registered a case against a YouTuber named Aamir and his team for allegedly spreading abusive and obscene content insulting Hindu gods and goddesses on social media platforms. The police have also arrested Aamir in connection with the case.

According to officials, the charges against Aamir include using vulgar language, sharing obscene material, and hurting religious sentiments, similar to a recent case involving YouTuber Mehak Pari in Sambhal. Aamir, a resident of Hashampur Chauraha in Pakbara, was arrested after members of Karni Sena and Bajrang held a protest against him and lodged complaint against him at the police station.

Aamir, who regularly shares videos containing abusive language on his social media accounts, recently uploaded a video on YouTube where he appeared dressed as a Hindu ascetic while using objectionable language. The video triggered public outrage for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, leading to a formal complaint at the Pakbara Police Station.

Following an investigation, the police registered an FIR against Aamir and his team under relevant sections. Police said he has been making such objectionable videos for a long time and would probe the audience who share those videos. It was believed that he was the son of a famous politician, and famous personalities like Honey Singh and Prince Narula are following him on social media, which makes him more powerful to make such content.

SP City Ranvijay Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused had been sharing inappropriate and obscene videos for a long time. “Such content sends a wrong message to society and hurts the youth,” Singh said. He also emphasized that strict action would be taken not only against content creators but also against those who share such content online. Authorities have warned that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Aamir was produced in the local court after his arrest, and was granted bail.

Aamir is a well-known YouTuber with over 5.83 million subscribers on his comedy channel. His YouTube channel’s name is Top Real Team. However, many of his videos frequently contain vulgar language. He also has a significant following on Instagram, with over 5 million followers.

Earlier, in a similar incident, the Sambhal Police had arrested YouTuber Mehak Pari for using abusive language in her videos. Though she was later granted bail by the court under strict conditions, the case had drawn widespread attention.

The race for rapid fame and more followers on social media appears to be driving some creators to use increasingly vulgar and obscene content. Experts and law enforcement officials warn that such trends are damaging to societal values and have a disturbing influence, especially on young audiences.