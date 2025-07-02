Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsOdisha: OAS officers in 16 districts go on strike after assault, BJP suspends 5...
News Reports
Updated:

Odisha: OAS officers in 16 districts go on strike after assault, BJP suspends 5 members including accused corporator in Bhubaneswar over massive outrage

The officer was attacked during a grievance meeting inside his chamber. The Odisha Administrative Service Association threatened mass leave, prompting late-night government talks and assurances of strict action, while sanitation workers staged a cease-work protest.

OpIndia Staff
Odisha BJP suspends five members after BMC officer assaulted in office
BJP suspends five members in Odisha after assault on BMC officer triggers protests and outrage (Screenshot of the video/The New Indian Express)

On 2nd July, Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party president Manmohan Samal suspended five members from the party’s primary membership. The action took place in the wake of their involvement in the violence at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, the day before. An on-duty Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) official was attacked by a group of individuals in his office chamber on the grounds of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident happened while Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was holding a meeting in his chamber to address grievances. The attackers hauled him from his office, slapped, punched, and kicked him. Afterwards, they made him apologise to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagannath Pradhan.

Ward No. 29 Corporator Aparup Narayan Rout (also known as Jeevan Rout), along with Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra, Debashis Pradhan, Sachikanta Swain and Sanjeev Mishra have been ousted by the saffron party. “The police have so far arrested three persons, including a BJP corporator Jeevan Rout, in connection with the assault and are searching for others,” an officer informed.

Several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 109 (attempt to murder) have been invoked against the perpetrators. According to police sources, further arrests in the case are imminent.

OAS and ORS officers on indefinite strike

The attack has prompted employees of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and the Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) in sixteen districts of the state to go on indefinite leave starting 2nd July including Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Deogarh, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Balasore, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda.

The officers have stated unequivocally that they will not resume their duties unless the matter is addressed in a concrete manner. The Cuttack district has seen about 150 OAS and ORS officers take mass leave. However, they have promised to return to work in the event of an emergency.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also communicated with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He urged the latter to take prompt and exemplary measures against not only the individuals who committed this act but, more crucially, the political leaders who orchestrated and conspired this disgraceful attack.

“If a senior officer is not safe in his own office, then what law and order will ordinary citizens expect from the government,” he added and hoped for immediate action in the case.

The Odisha Administrative Service Association had earlier decided to launch an agitation and asked its members to take a “mass leave” starting on 2nd July in protest of the instance. However, they have decided to postpone their decision after receiving assurances from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that all the culprits, irrespective of their political background or influence, would face harsh consequences.

Bhubaneswar sanitation workers have also cancelled their services and demanded that everyone involved in the incident be arrested right away.

On the other hand, the BMC officer reportedly mistreated a female sanitation worker for attending rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, claimed BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, who denounced the incident.

“When the woman sanitation worker informed me about the misbehaviour, I called the officer (Sahoo) to enquire about it. He then misbehaved with me,” he argued and refuted claims that he instructed his followers to assault the official.

BMC workers continued to participate in a cease-work demonstration while BMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil assured that measures are underway to improve office security to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Govt attempts to alleviate the situation

On the evening of 1st July, the state government met twice with representatives from the OAS association.

“The first meeting was held with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja in the presence of DGP (Director General of Police) Y B Khurania. Later, another round of meetings was conducted under the chairmanship of the chief minister in the presence of the chief secretary, DGP, police commissioner and advocate general. The meeting lasted till midnight,” stated an official.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi’s ban on old petrol, diesel vehicles dates back to 2014 NGT order, upheld by SC: here’s why a special drive is underway and...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Musk vs Trump: Billionaire dares “CUT IT ALL” as US President threatens to pull the plug on subsidies and deport him

OpIndia Staff -

South Kolkata Law College case: Rape accused TMC leader had 11 cases against him, was protected by the party, students expose his track record...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh clears $437 million dues months after claiming it had the ‘capacity’ to cope without Adani Power, supply fully restored amid improved financial assurances

OpIndia Staff -

As Court allows CBI to close Najeeb case, propagandists start peddling false narrative: Was he assaulted by ABVP the day he went missing? Nope....

Shraddha Pandey -

DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah: Congress caught in a fix as the ‘high command’ tries to navigate through the political crisis in Karnataka

Balendu Singh Angad -

Himachal Congress minister Anirudh Singh allegedly assaults NHAI officer months after HPPCL engineer death row

OpIndia Staff -

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over a phone call: Border tensions, a leaked call, and global power plays that led to this moment

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Five people try to forcibly convert Hindu couple in Jabalpur under guise of medical treatment, all are linked to Ankur Narula Ministries;...

OpIndia Staff -

Kazakhstan bans niqabs citing security concerns, President Tokayev had earlier described it as an outdated form of clothing imposed by radical groups

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com