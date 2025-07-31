Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a fresh political firestorm on Thursday by endorsing US President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of India’s economy. Days after provoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha to publicly refute Trump’s claim of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, Gandhi said he was “glad” the US President had “stated a fact” by calling the Indian economy “dead.”

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. The Indian economy is dead. I’m glad President Trump has stated a fact… BJP has finished the economy to help Adani,” Gandhi told reporters.

"INDIA IS A DEAD ECONOMY, I AGREE WITH TRUMP." – RAHUL GANDHI SAYS WITH A SMILE. pic.twitter.com/vOt6wZzZWc — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) July 31, 2025

However, Gandhi’s endorsement of Trump’s statement has drawn sharp criticism, especially as President Trump has been openly venting frustration on social media following India’s refusal to yield to US pressure on trade, tariffs, and oil imports from Russia. Far from “doing exactly what Trump says,” as Rahul Gandhi claimed, PM Modi’s administration has maintained a firm and independent stand, prompting Trump to lash out and impose a 25% tariff on all Indian imports, what many experts are calling a “tariff tantrum.”

Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics in Lok Sabha exposed by his endorsement of Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark for India

However, earlier this week, when Rahul Gandhi stood up in the Lok Sabha to speak on Operation Sindoor, one expected at least some semblance of national unity following a successful and widely applauded military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Instead, what unfolded was a brazen, meandering tirade, an attack not just on PM Modi, but on the very doctrine of Indian sovereignty, deterrence, and diplomatic stability.

One of the most revealing moments in Rahul Gandhi’s speech was when he dared PM Modi to call former U.S. President Donald Trump a “liar” on the floor of Parliament. This was not just political rhetoric; it was a trap. Gandhi was baiting Modi to react emotionally, to rupture the fragile but functional Indo-US equilibrium that the Modi government has sustained with patience and foresight.

While Prime Minister Modi displayed astute political maturity by refusing to fall into Rahul Gandhi’s provocation in Parliament, US President Donald Trump’s subsequent outbursts on social media, first imposing steep tariffs on India and then mocking its economy, have done more than just expose the hollowness of his claims about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. They have also revealed the uncomfortable truth about where the loyalties of India’s Leader of Opposition truly lie. Gandhi’s public endorsement of Trump’s derogatory remarks, even as the US President attempts to strong-arm India using trade as a pressure tactic, has raised serious questions about whose interests he really represents.

India pegged to be the fastest growing country in the world in 2025: Morgan Stanley

In contrast to Gandhi’s grim portrayal, global financial assessments paint a far more resilient picture of India’s economy. According to the latest report by Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee, India is expected to remain the fastest-growing economy in its global coverage. The report forecasts India’s real GDP growth at 5.9% in 2025 and 6.4% in 2026, far ahead of the US (1.0%) and China (4.0%).

“India remains the fastest growing economy in our coverage,” the committee noted, highlighting the country’s robust domestic demand, structural reforms, and investment momentum. In fact, while the global economy is projected to slow down, from 3.5% in 2024 to just 2.5% in 2025, India is expected to outperform significantly.

The report also emphasizes that while Indian equities may appear expensive by historical standards, they continue to attract strong institutional and retail investment flows. Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight stance on India, along with Singapore and the UAE.

Meanwhile, even within the Congress party, not everyone is onboard with Rahul Gandhi’s statements. Hours after Trump announced 25 pc tariff strikes against India, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the American bullying tactics, calling it a “blackmail” aimed at extracting concessions in trade negotiations.

Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attempts to undermine India’s economic performance not only ignore global assessments but also align too closely with the narrative of a foreign leader actively penalizing India for asserting its strategic autonomy.

A fading political scion aligns with a foreign bully

Rahul Gandhi’s public endorsement of Donald Trump’s derogatory remark about India’s economy marks a striking pivot in the political posturing of a dynast long out of touch with electoral reality. Having faced a relentless string of defeats since 2014, nationally, in states, and even in local elections, the Congress MP appears to be grasping at straws, desperate to stay politically relevant, even if that means aligning with forces that are determined to undermine India’s sovereignty.

That this desperation has led him to side with Donald Trump, a leader globally known for transactional diplomacy, browbeating allies, and insulting entire nations is striking. Trump’s tactic of slapping tariffs and throwing tantrums has been used to pressure multiple countries, from Canada and Germany to China and Mexico. For Gandhi to cheer Trump’s insults and amplify them domestically, even as the Modi government defies such pressure with strategic restraint, raises questions not just about judgment but also about allegiance. This is not opposition politics; it borders on diplomatic sabotage.

More than just political theatre, Gandhi’s embrace of Trump’s rhetoric reveals a deeper malaise in the Congress ecosystem, a readiness to compromise national interest in the pursuit of short-term political point-scoring. While PM Modi has refused to take Trump’s bait and continues to uphold India’s sovereignty with quiet firmness, Gandhi’s conduct stands in sharp contrast: provoking instability in Parliament, undermining military and diplomatic achievements like Operation Sindoor, and now giving legitimacy to a foreign leader’s bullying tactics and insulting remarks on economy. In doing so, Rahul Gandhi has not just misread the national mood, he has exposed the lengths to which a desperate dynast will go to stay afloat.