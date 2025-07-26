Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the slums of Ashok Vihar and Jailer Wala Bagh in Wazirpur, Delhi, on Friday, 25 July 2025. These are the same areas where the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had bulldozed slums last month. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi met with the residents, listened to their grievances, and assured them that the Congress party would take their fight to court and raise the issue in Parliament.

However, the question arises, was this visit truly meant to help the people, or was it just another political opportunity that Rahul Gandhi tried to capitalise on?

What’s the whole matter?

On 16 June 2025, the DDA carried out a major demolition drive in Jailer Wala Bagh, demolishing over 500 slums. The DDA claimed the action was taken following Supreme Court orders, as these slums had illegally encroached upon DDA land and areas around the railway tracks. Although the DDA had issued prior notices, many residents reportedly did not vacate the land.

However, the government had also planned for the rehabilitation of these slum dwellers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swabhiman Apartments were constructed in Ashok Vihar Phase-2, with 1,675 flats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Of these, 1,078 eligible families have already been allotted flats. While each flat costs Rs 25 lakh, the eligible beneficiaries are required to pay only Rs 1.42 lakh, along with Rs 30,000 for maintenance. The rest of the cost is being borne by the government. The DDA clarified that this initiative is part of the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan’ scheme, approved by the Delhi government in 2015.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit, a help for slum dwellers or political move?

Rahul Gandhi’s visit took place during the monsoon session of Parliament. He made an unannounced visit to Jailer Wala Bagh, spoke to the people there, and listened to their concerns. He asked residents questions on how much land the area covers and how much of it the DDA had bulldozed. One person replied, “100 acres,” to which Rahul Gandhi responded, “Brother, I’ve walked on 100 acres.”

The Congress shared a video of this interaction on its official ‘X’ account, captioning it as Rahul Gandhi sharing the pain of the affected families. The video received mixed reactions on social media. Some users mocked Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. One user, Pitambara Dutt Sharma, asked, “Have any of these people bought the land? Are those who legally buy plots and pay taxes?” Another user, Mukesh Agarwal, questioned whether Rahul Gandhi had ever visited slums inhabited by refugees from Pakistan. Rajesh Jain went further, accusing the Congress of attempting to resettle Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

What’s the truth behind the demolitions?

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have claimed that the DDA’s demolition drive left many people homeless and that the newly allotted flats lack proper facilities like clean water, sanitation, and other basic amenities. Some residents also alleged that their homes were demolished despite having a stay order from the High Court.

दिल्ली में BJP की सरकार ने अशोक विहार स्थित जेलरवाला बाग और वज़ीरपुर में लोगों के घरों पर बुलडोजर चला दिया, उन्हें बेघर कर दिया।



आज जननायक @RahulGandhi जी वहां पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिवारों से मुलाकात कर, उनकी समस्याएं सुनीं और उनका दर्द बांटा।



📍 दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/Iwj7OO6IMz — Congress (@INCIndia) July 25, 2025

However, the DDA offers a different narrative. It states that those who have been allotted flats are receiving permanent homes at affordable prices. People who were deemed ineligible either did not possess a valid ration card or were not listed in the voter register before 2015. Even so, the DDA has allowed them to appeal to an appellate authority.

Since the demolition was carried out under Supreme Court directives, the BJP has asserted that the Delhi government is fulfilling its promise of providing permanent homes to slum dwellers. According to the BJP, the scheme is both legal and aimed at improving people’s lives. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress claim it is a failure on the part of the BJP and accuse it of displacing the poor.

OpIndia’s reporting from the site of the demolition supports the BJP’s version. Their report claims that the BJP-led Delhi government under Rekha Gupta is keeping its promises by providing permanent housing to the poor.

Rahul Gandhi’s old pattern of politics

This isn’t the first time Rahul Gandhi has drawn attention by highlighting public grievances. Whether it’s the farmers’ protests, unemployment issues, or other social matters, he often appears during such times with grand promises. But do these visits translate into tangible outcomes? That question lingers.

For instance, during the 2020 Delhi riots, Rahul Gandhi visited affected areas and criticised the government, but his visit had little impact. Similarly, in 2023, when the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh demolished more than 1,000 slums, Rahul Gandhi remained silent. Many on social media are now questioning why he only raises concerns when his party is in opposition.

Rahul Gandhi is often seen as a leader who brings attention to issues without offering real solutions. His speeches tend to be emotional but disconnected from ground realities. In the case of Jailer Wala Bagh, his visit appears more like a political gesture than a sincere effort to help.

Misleading the public?

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’s claim that the BJP is making people homeless seems misleading. The DDA acted legally, following Supreme Court orders. Eligible residents are receiving permanent homes at subsidised prices, and an appeal process is in place for those who were not deemed eligible.

The Congress appears to be attempting to create confusion and gain political mileage. While Rahul Gandhi did listen to the people, he did not offer any concrete solution. His assurances about raising the matter in court and Parliament lack clarity on how they will result in immediate relief for the affected families.

People on social media are also catching on. One user commented, “Congress sees the pain of the poor only when the cameras are on.” This sentiment casts doubt on Rahul Gandhi’s intentions. If he genuinely wanted to help, he could have coordinated with the DDA or government officials to work out a solution. Instead, it turned into another political show.

A one-sided narrative falls flat

The BJP and DDA maintain that the entire operation was transparent and lawful. The ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan’ scheme is being implemented, and out of 1,675 flats, 1,078 have already been allotted, with the rest to follow. The initiative aims to provide not only better living conditions but also a more organised Delhi.

While it is true that some families have yet to receive flats and there have been concerns about facilities, the DDA says these issues will be addressed. Removing illegal encroachments is seen as necessary for the city’s safety and development.

Welfare or political mileage?

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jailer Wala Bagh seemed emotional, but a closer look suggests it was more political than practical. With DDA and BJP offering permanent homes legally, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to portray the situation as BJP’s failure appears misleading.

If the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are truly concerned about the welfare of the people, they should work with the government to find solutions. Mere emotional speeches and media appearances are unlikely to make a difference. The people of Delhi seem increasingly aware of who is genuinely helping them and who is engaging in political theatrics. Once again, it seems Rahul Gandhi and the Congress may be left disappointed.