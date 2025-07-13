Sunday, July 13, 2025
Updated:

Raipur: Mob of over 80 Muslims led by history sheeter Yasin Sheikh attack a Hindu family over a minor dispute with neighbour

Things took an ugly turn when Yasin Sheikh alias Sonu, a known history-sheeter in the area, got involved. He along with his Muslim friends attacked Rajesh Tiwari’s house and door with an axe multiple times.

OpIndia Staff
Image via ChatGPT

A small dispute between neighbours in the Bhavna Nagar area of Raipur in Chhattisgarh turned into a serious communal incident on the night of 7th July. The whole issue started over a minor argument between Sanjay Chaudhary, a Hindu resident, and his neighbour Rajesh Tiwari. Sanjay’s family used to throw leftover food for stray animals outside their house. Rajesh Tiwari objected to this, and an argument broke out.

Things took an ugly turn when Yasin Sheikh alias Sonu, a known history-sheeter in the area and Sanjay’s neighbour, got involved. He, along with his Muslim friends, attacked Rajesh Tiwari’s house and door with an axe multiple times. Eyewitnesses say that around 70-80 muslim men, armed with sticks, rods, and knives, stormed into Tiwari’s home and started beating him and his son’s friend brutally. The victims suffered serious injuries to their faces, legs, backs, and stomachs.

The attack didn’t stop at the hospital

Even after the police reached the spot and took the injured Tiwari family to the hospital, the attackers didn’t back off. They followed them to the hospital and beat them up again, this time right in front of the police.

FIR registered, some arrested

Rajesh Tiwari filed a police complaint after the attack. Based on CCTV footage and statements, the police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Chaudhary, Yasin Sheikh, and others, including Irfan Siddiqui, Anas Atif, and Rayaz Aggarwal. Attempted murder and rioting charges were filed. However, around a dozen more attackers are still absconding.

Communal tensions rise, Bajrang Dal protests

What started as a small fight soon turned into communal violence where the muslim mob attacked a Hindu family. After videos of the attack went viral, Bajrang Dal workers protested in front of the police station and Yasin’s house, demanding strict action. The area remains tense, with Yasin’s family reportedly admitting the mistake. However, they denied trying to give the matter a communal colour.

The organisation challenged the administration, saying the attack was communal and the delay in arresting others would not be tolerated. Police have increased security in the area, but locals say the fear still lingers.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

