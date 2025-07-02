Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsShazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Shazia Ilmi defamation case: Rajdeep Sardesai withdraws appeal against court order that directed him to take down Ilmi’s unauthorised video

Sardesai had appealed against an interim order passed by a single bench of Justice Manmeet Singh Arora on April 4, 2024, that granted partial relief to Ilmi in a defamation suit filed by her against the India Today journalist.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi (PTI) and Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai (via X)

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai withdrew his appeal on Wednesday (2nd July) against a Delhi High Court order that directed him to remove an 18-second-long video of BJP leader, Shazia Ilmi, which was shot without her consent, from his social media.

Sardesai had appealed against an interim order passed by a single bench of Justice Manmeet Singh Arora on April 4, 2024, that granted partial relief to Ilmi in a defamation suit filed by her against Sardesai. In the order, Justice Arora asked Sardesai to take down the video citing that it violated her right to privacy. Besides, the judge imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on Ilmi for concealing certain tweets. In his appeal, Sardesai challenged the order of the single bench on the ground that Ilmi had concealed facts.

However, the journalist withdrew his appeal after a division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar expressed reluctance to interfere in the matter. The court told Sardesai that he infringed her privacy. “You are clearly infringing on her privacy. Once interview is over…Once she has gotten up, moved away she wasn’t coming back…there is clearly someone following her. Don’t take our comments on this, we are telling you. The learned single judge has mildly left you out. It was clear breach of privacy. That once she has gotten up, you can’t be following her. And in her house? What else will she do…Once consent ended, she has gotten up…” the court said.

Background of the case

The defamation suit arose from an incident that happened during an India Today debate on Agniveers and Kargil Diwas July 26, 2024, in which Ilmi participated. She allowed an India Today cameraman to record her at her residence during the debate. However, Ilmi chose to leave the debate following Sardesai’s heckling and her audio being muted. But the cameraperson continued to film her despite her requests to stop recording.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP: Muslim cleric linked to Atiq Ahmed gang forces Hindu teacher and her 5-year-old daughter to convert to Islam, had already converted her spouse,...

OpIndia Staff -

ECI is going door to door to verify voters in Bihar, Tejashwi-Owaisi-Sagarika to Ravish Kumar, all are rattled: Read what is the SIR process,...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

LGBTQ ‘activist’ who led online mob against JK Rowling gets 24 years jail sentence for raping a minor boy

OpIndia Staff -

China wages war on gay erotica: Women writers face arrest for breaking censorship lines as crackdown on queer fiction deepens

Chandrani Das -

Odisha: OAS officers in 16 districts go on strike after assault, BJP suspends 5 members including accused corporator in Bhubaneswar over massive outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi’s ban on old petrol, diesel vehicles dates back to 2014 NGT order, upheld by SC: here’s why a special drive is underway and...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Musk vs Trump: Billionaire dares “CUT IT ALL” as US President threatens to pull the plug on subsidies and deport him

OpIndia Staff -

South Kolkata Law College case: Rape accused TMC leader had 11 cases against him, was protected by the party, students expose his track record...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh clears $437 million dues months after claiming it had the ‘capacity’ to cope without Adani Power, supply fully restored amid improved financial assurances

OpIndia Staff -

As Court allows CBI to close Najeeb case, propagandists start peddling false narrative: Was he assaulted by ABVP the day he went missing? Nope....

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com