A day after facing severe backlash for his astonishing attempt to undermine the elevation of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to the upper house by accusing him of “creating animosity” against Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab with his ‘biryani’ remark, DU professor Apoorvanand brazened out his terror apologia, shifting blame from himself to society, and ultimately, to the Congress party’s critics.

In a follow-up tweet on July 14, Apoorvanand wrote:

“That you peddle lies against a killer says something about the society we are, which approves it. But was it a lie only against him? It was actually to create hatred against Congress party. Part of a more sinister language game that gave meaning to this lie. RS seat explains it.”

That you peddle lies against a killer says something about the society we are, which approves it. But was it a lie only against him?It was actually to create hatred against Congress party.Part of a more sinister language game that gave meaning to this lie. RS seat explains it. — Apoorvanand अपूर्वानंद (@Apoorvanand__) July 14, 2025

This is not only a deperate attempt at face-saving, but it also offers a profound glimpse into the festering intellectual rot that pervades sections of India’s academic Left, a worldview so consumed by its echo chamber that even the cold-blooded massacre of 166 innocent civilians by Kasab and 9 other Pakistani terrorists is weaponised into a tirade against political opponents.

From Kasab to Congress: The unholy leap

What started as a dubious moral lecture on “creating animosity” against a Pakistani terrorist who unapologetically opened fire at innocents, has now metamorphosed into a bizarre conspiracy theory: that the biryani remark wasn’t about Kasab at all, but a covert attack on the Congress party.

Earlier yesterday, Apoorvanand, who also contributes to far-left propaganda portal The Wire, took to X to claim: “A man,a lawyer,boasted that he had lied about biriyani being served to Ajmal Kasab to create animosity against him. He is a Rajya Sabha MP now.Nominated by the President.Lies are the building blocks of the Hindu Rashtra in making.”

In Apoorvanand’s alternative reality, a statement by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, meant to cut short attempts to indulge Kasab, is now proof of some sinister campaign to discredit the Congress. The mental gymnastics involved here would be laughable if they weren’t so serious.

Because what Apoorvanand is doing is classic deflection straight out of the left’s playbook: faced with justified outrage for implicitly humanising a terrorist, he now blames the “society” for allowing a ‘lie’ to inflame rage towards the terrorists—as if his act of killing innocent people wasn’t enough. He then seamlessly pivots to indicting the political right for creating it.

In his imagined universe, the real villain is not the terrorist with an AK-47, but the prosecutor who ensured he met justice, and by extension, the government that honours that prosecutor with a Rajya Sabha nomination.

A classic leftist trickery: Blame the society of complicity when propaganda dressed up as ‘intellectualism’ is called out

This is a textbook example of the Left’s rhetorical trap: elevate the criminal, vilify the system, and when questioned, accuse the public of complicity. Apoorvanand’s tweet reeks of this intellectual pretentiousness: self-righteous, evasive, and obsessed with abstract “language games” rather than real victims and real justice.

Instead of acknowledging the monstrosity of Kasab’s actions or the bravery of Indian security forces, Apoorvanand directs his ire toward those who remember the crimes too clearly for his comfort. In doing so, he confirms what has been long suspected: that certain sections of the Left aren’t merely misguided, they’re morally bankrupt.

Their loyalty lies not with the nation, but with the narrative.

The real sinister game: Trivializing terror

In trying to recast a tactical prosecutorial remark into a Right-wing propaganda tool, Apoorvanand reveals more about his own political paranoia than about any actual conspiracy. His disdain isn’t really about the “lie”, it’s about the justice that followed it.

Kasab wasn’t lynched in the street. He was given a fair trial. He was defended by a government-appointed lawyer. He was prosecuted by Ujjwal Nikam under India’s legal system, convicted by evidence, and sentenced to death after all appeals were exhausted.

But that doesn’t sit well with those echo chamber warriors who are constantly seeking to portray India as a fascist Hindu Rashtra in the making. So they hunt for distractions, a bowl of biryani, a turn of phrase, a Rajya Sabha seat, anything to shift the focus away from the blood-soaked truth of Islamist terror.

Biryani can’t whitewash Kasab’s crimes

Apoorvanand’s attempt to turn a terrorist into a victim, and a prosecutor into a propagandist, is not just academically dishonest—it’s morally grotesque. His follow-up tweet blaming “society” and accusing the Right of playing language games is nothing more than intellectual cowardice dressed up as critique.

This is not just about Ujjwal Nikam or Ajmal Kasab anymore. It’s about what kind of nation we want to be. A nation that stands with its victims, honors its heroes, and defends its right to justice? Or a nation that cowers behind false equivalences and moral relativism spouted by those who have never stood in the line of fire?

In the end, Apoorvanand’s tears, first for Kasab, and now for political narrative, say less about justice and more about the ideological corruption that masquerades as conscience in India’s elite institutions.

Let it be said clearly: it wasn’t biryani that created hatred for Kasab. It was bullets, bombs, and the blood of 166 innocents.

And no amount of academic spin can ever erase that.