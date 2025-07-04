Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTMC MLA Savitri Mitra says they like Islam the most because Muslims don’t protest...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC MLA Savitri Mitra says they like Islam the most because Muslims don’t protest and only Hindus do politics on religion, BJP calls it institutionalised Hindu hatred

Savitri Mitra said, “BJP is seeking votes in the name of Ram. If we can say Jai Shri Ram, why can't we say Jai Jagannath? Are Ram and Jagannath different? We like Islam the most. Muslims don't protest. But Hindus are doing politics over religion.”

OpIndia Staff

Trinamool Congress MLA Savitri Mitra has created a massive controversy in West Bengal by claiming that Muslims don’t do politics on religion, only Hindus do that. The Manikchak MLA made the controversial comments while addressing a preparatory meeting for the 21 July TMC Martyrs’ Day on 3rd July in Malda. She also said that TMC likes Muslims the most because they don’t protest.

Savitri Mitra said, “BJP is seeking votes in the name of Ram. If we can say Jai Shri Ram, why can’t we say Jai Jagannath? Are Ram and Jagannath different? We like Islam the most. Muslims don’t protest. But Hindus are doing politics over religion.”

The TMC MLA also mentioned that Hindus don’t have a system of learning about their religion, but Muslims can learn Arabic and Quran. She said, “We don’t teach Bhagwat Gita anywhere. But there is a system for Muslims to learn Arabic and read the Quran. BJP will not get votes in the name of Hindutva.”

BJP has slammed the TMC MLA over her open appeasement of Muslims. BJP West Bengal posted on X, “Openly mocking Sanatan Dharma, belittling the Gita, and pandering to vote-bank politics, this is the real face of TMC.” They further stated, “This isn’t just an insult to Hindus, it’s a direct attack on our culture, our traditions, and our identity,” adding that TMC will pay the price for this in 2026 assembly elections.

BJP’s Amit Malviya said that Savitri Mitra is Mocking the Bhagavad Gita, targeting Hindus for “doing politics”, and openly favoring one religion over another, adding that this is not secularism, this is institutionalised Hindu hatred.

South Malda BJP General Secretary Amlan Bhaduri said that Trinamool leaders are repeatedly insulting Hindus in an attempt to appease the minorities. However, the TMC MLA defended her comments, saying that TMC is a party of Muslims. When asked about BJP’s criticism of her comments, she said, “BJP says Trinamool is a party of Muslims. We are Muslims. And BJP is a party of Hindus.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Centre notifies Waqf Rules 2025 for portal and database of Waqf properties, read what this means and how will this work

Rukma Rathore -

Kerala: Trials in drugs, and POCSO-related cases are getting delayed because forensic labs have staff shortage, High Court tells govt to fill vacancies ASAP

Balendu Singh Angad -

‘Burnt cash’ Judge Yashwant Varma finally to face justice: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says there is all party agreement on impeachment motion against...

Shraddha Pandey -

PM Modi says Indians in Trinidad and Tobago are “messengers of a timeless civilisation”: Read how they arrived as indentured labourers and persisted through...

Rukma Rathore -

19-year-old American Ethan Guo flies his small aircraft to 6 different continents, gets detained by Chilean government for illegal entry into Antarctica

Shriti Sagar -

Congress celebrates one year of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, a year filled with more failures and controversies

Aditi -

MNS goons assault shopkeeper in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray sidesteps condemnation: Are language goons being used by some parties to regain political relevance?

Balendu Singh Angad -

Metro mess in Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls for a public push as yellow line faces fresh delays

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi carried Sarayu River water and a replica of Ram mandir to Trinidad and Tobago, read why this was not just a ceremonial...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh witnesses 24 new rape cases in 9 days, 2.81 lakh complaints in less than a year, law and order situation deteriorates drastically under...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com