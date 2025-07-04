Trinamool Congress MLA Savitri Mitra has created a massive controversy in West Bengal by claiming that Muslims don’t do politics on religion, only Hindus do that. The Manikchak MLA made the controversial comments while addressing a preparatory meeting for the 21 July TMC Martyrs’ Day on 3rd July in Malda. She also said that TMC likes Muslims the most because they don’t protest.

Savitri Mitra said, “BJP is seeking votes in the name of Ram. If we can say Jai Shri Ram, why can’t we say Jai Jagannath? Are Ram and Jagannath different? We like Islam the most. Muslims don’t protest. But Hindus are doing politics over religion.”

The TMC MLA also mentioned that Hindus don’t have a system of learning about their religion, but Muslims can learn Arabic and Quran. She said, “We don’t teach Bhagwat Gita anywhere. But there is a system for Muslims to learn Arabic and read the Quran. BJP will not get votes in the name of Hindutva.”

BJP has slammed the TMC MLA over her open appeasement of Muslims. BJP West Bengal posted on X, “Openly mocking Sanatan Dharma, belittling the Gita, and pandering to vote-bank politics, this is the real face of TMC.” They further stated, “This isn’t just an insult to Hindus, it’s a direct attack on our culture, our traditions, and our identity,” adding that TMC will pay the price for this in 2026 assembly elections.

BJP’s Amit Malviya said that Savitri Mitra is Mocking the Bhagavad Gita, targeting Hindus for “doing politics”, and openly favoring one religion over another, adding that this is not secularism, this is institutionalised Hindu hatred.

South Malda BJP General Secretary Amlan Bhaduri said that Trinamool leaders are repeatedly insulting Hindus in an attempt to appease the minorities. However, the TMC MLA defended her comments, saying that TMC is a party of Muslims. When asked about BJP’s criticism of her comments, she said, “BJP says Trinamool is a party of Muslims. We are Muslims. And BJP is a party of Hindus.”